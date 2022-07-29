Solaris: Bratislava goes for hydrogen

The Slovakian carrier Dopravný podnik Bratislava (DPB) has opted for four hydrogen buses to be manufactured and delivered by Solaris

The Slovakian carrier Dopravný podnik Bratislava (DPB) has opted for four hydrogen buses to be manufactured and delivered by Solaris. This is the first order placed under a framework agreement. In the long run, up to 40 Urbino 12 hydrogen vehicles may make their way to the Slovakian capital.

This week, the public transport operator in Bratislava has signed a contract to purchase four Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses. They will be the first ever hydrogen buses not only in Bratislava, but also in Slovakia. According to a framework agreement concluded by DPB with the bus maker, the Slovakian carrier may eventually order up to 40 hydrogen buses. The first four Urbino 12 hydrogen vehicles will be delivered in July next year.

“Our partnership with Bratislava started back in 2006. Over the years, we have delivered 50 vehicles with diesel and CNG drives to that city. Currently, we are accompanying DPB in the deployment of hydrogen technology, which is one of the most crucial when it comes to planning modern and clean urban public transport. Thus, Bratislava is setting a great example for other European towns and cities”, said Javier Calleja, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach.

The heart of the Urbino 12 hydrogen bus is a 70 kW fuel cell pack that acts as a miniature hydrogen power plant aboard the vehicle. The hydrogen system also features auxiliary devices, for instance to supply hydrogen and air at an adequate pressure, to recirculate hydrogen that has not been used up, and also to maintain a proper and stable temperature of the fuel cells during operation. Electricity generated during operation of the vehicle in the fuel cell is passed on directly to the driveline. The hydrogen is stored in gaseous form in cutting-edge composite tanks placed on the bus roof. The hydrogen tanks themselves are rigorously tested, and have been designed to ensure maximum safety for the driver, passengers and pedestrians.

SOURCE: Solaris