Solaris at European Mobility Expo in Paris with two zero-emission buses

Solaris Bus & Coach is presenting two zero-emission buses at the European Mobility Expo, being held on June 7-9, 2022 in Paris. One of the exhibited vehicles is the most technically advanced bus of the manufacturer – the hydrogen-powered Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen. The second bus presented is the latest product in Solaris’ portfolio – the battery-powered Urbino 9 LE electric. The nine-meter-long vehicle has been submitted for an award for innovation in public transport.

The European Mobility Expo 2022, taking place in Paris from June 7-9, focuses on public transport and sustainable mobility. Among almost 250 exhibitors from more than 60 countries is Solaris – a manufacturer who has been investing in technologies that reduce environmental impact for years.

At the exhibition Solaris is presenting its most state-of-the-art and technologically advanced vehicles. Urbino 12 hydrogen is an emission-free city bus powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. It is distinguished by an exceptionally low noise level, and the only product of the chemical reaction taking place in the fuel cell is water. The bus offers a range of up to 350 km while still providing all the advantages of electric propulsion – i.e. emission-free and extremely quiet driving.

The Urbino 9 LE electric, on the other hand, is the latest product launched by Solaris. The midibus has been developed exclusively for emission-free propulsion – it generates no emissions, is quiet and produces no harmful fumes. What’s more, the bus can be certified for both Class I and Class II. This means that the zero-emission Urbino is suitable for use on urban routes, but also for intercity transport, improving air quality in these two areas. Thanks to its small size, the vehicle takes up little space, however at the same time it offers more than the number of passenger seats than its predecessor. For this reason, the Solaris Urbino 9 LE electric was submitted for the Public Transport Innovation Award in two categories: Energy – Environment, as well as Accessibility – Facilities – Comfort – Design.

The vehicles presented by Solaris at EuMo Expo will be on display from June 7-9, 2022 at booth no. H27.

SOURCE: Solaris