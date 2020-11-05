SMMT’s response to Treasury’s furlough extension

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said:

With new lockdown measures now requiring English car showrooms to close for a month and the automotive industry facing an extremely challenging winter, the CJRS is a welcome lifeline. Importantly, we need demand to be maintained from showroom traffic to sustain our critical manufacturing base so this closure instruction was very disappointing. We need every manufacturer and every retailer to hold on to skilled, viable jobs so, given car showrooms are some of the most Covid-safe retail environments possible, we hope that they will be able to open quickly, and remain open avoiding a long term dependency on furlough.