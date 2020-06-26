SMMT: UK engine production down by -75% in May as manufacturing emerges from lockdown

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

As the world’s vehicle assembly lines start to roll again, it’s good to see the UK’s cutting-edge engine plants follow suit. However, subdued demand across key global markets means restart is tentative and it will be some time before full capacity resumes. Until then, to keep cash flowing and safeguard thousands of livelihoods, we need government to dig deeper to support the sector. Support now will pay dividends later, as a successful restart will provide the foundations for future growth.