SMMT: UK engine production declines -22.7% in March

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

While the automotive industry is resilient, the global shortage of semiconductors, has affected both vehicle and engine production. The competitiveness of the industry is also being challenged by the rising cost of energy and other inflationary pressures here and abroad. For the industry to recover, it urgently needs government action, including measures to reduce business costs which will help ensure that the UK remains at the forefront of automotive manufacturing and protect the jobs and livelihoods of its skilled workers.