SMMT: UK CV manufacturing down -13.6% in February, as sector supports fight against coronavirus

UK commercial vehicle production declined -13.6% in February, with 7,980 vans, trucks and buses manufactured, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The performance follows a bumper February in 2019 when output grew by more than half ahead of key model changes, and reflects the cyclical nature of this low volume sector.

Slower demand in key European markets saw production for export fall -26.2% in the month, with 1,670 fewer units shipped overseas. Meanwhile, following five months of decline, output for the domestic market returned to growth, up 14.6%, with 3,279 vans, trucks and buses built for UK operators.

The news comes amid widespread plant closures across the UK as manufacturers respond to the coronavirus pandemic. While CV production in the UK is largely expected to be on shutdown for the coming month, the sector is striving to ensure component production and the provision of maintenance services for essential transport, delivery and emergency service vehicles can continue.

SOURCE: SMMT