SMMT: New car registration figures by nation for March 2018

The table below shows new car registration figures for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Top performers by model are also listed in the attached sheet. Providing SMMT is acknowledged as the source, these figures may be quoted.

March 2017 March 2018 % change Year-to-date 2017 Year-to-date 2018 % change ENGLAND 482,661 410,366 -15.0 703,299 619,968 -11.8 NORTHERN IRELAND 8,556 7,122 -16.8 18,962 17,200 -9.3 SCOTLAND 50,033 39,646 -20.8 68,060 55,994 -17.7 WALES 20,296 16,340 -19.5 27,995 23,924 -14.5 TOTAL 561,546 473,474 -15.7 818,316 717,086 -12.4 Note: Channel Islands and Isle of Man new car registrations not included.

