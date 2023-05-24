Small car bestseller: Opel unveils new Corsa

Small and full of character: With Opel Vizor brand face and new rear-end design

The new Opel Corsa is coming – and it’s coming this year still. Even bolder, even more emotional, even more intuitive to operate and with completely new electric and hybrid drives, the newcomer will take Opel’s traditional strong offer in the small car segment to the next level.

The new Corsa delights with its new design including the characteristic Opel Vizor brand face at the front and the Opel lettering placed confidently in the middle of the rear. State-of-the-art technologies make driving more relaxed. As an option, the new Corsa offers a fully digital cockpit based on Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies1 with new, intuitive infotainment and an up to 10-inch colour touchscreen. The glare-free Intelli-Lux LED® matrix light, which the Corsa brought to the small car segment in 2019, is also even better and more precise – now with 14 LED elements. And the latest interpretation of the small car bestseller boasts high-tech under the bonnet, too. The Corsa Electric now also comes with more power and an improved battery enabling a range of up to 402 kilometres according to WLTP2. The other drives are also a real novelty. The Corsa is the first Opel model that will be available as a hybrid with a 48-volt system. The new Corsa thus offers customers a choice of drives, from purely battery-electric to hybrid to highly efficient combustion engines, which is unrivalled in this segment.

“The Opel Corsa has been a bestseller for more than 40 years. In the past two years it was also the best-selling small car in Germany and in 2021 the best-selling car overall in the United Kingdom. For us, this success is a confirmation of our work and provides additional motivation to do even better going forward. The new Corsa is even more modern, even more emotional, and better. With its stunning design, state-of-the-art technologies from higher segments and new, locally emission-free electric and hybrid technology, we want to inspire customers and show them what they can expect from a small car today,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

Bold, pure, full of emotions: The new Corsa design with Opel Vizor

Perfect proportions and precision down to the smallest detail, all packed into a bold and pure appearance – this is the new Opel Corsa. The designers have made the small car bestseller even more modern and even more stylish. The most striking feature is the unmistakable Opel Vizor, the characteristic brand face that adorns all new Opel models. The black “visor” covers the front of the Corsa and seamlessly integrates the vehicle grille, the LED headlights, and the central Opel Blitz in one element. Depending on the trim level, the brand logo on the front and rear is presented in eye-catching black or matt satin silver. The optical “air inlets” in the lower front bumper area are larger and more prominent than before, planting the Corsa even firmer on the road.

The side view of the new Corsa also impresses with its characteristic lines. The “break-through” C-pillar seems to allow the roof, which comes in black (depending on trim level), to float above the vehicle. The rear-end also portrays a clear picture: the Corsa nameplate now appears – as was seen for the first time a few months ago on the “Opel Corsa 40” limited edition – in the centre of the tailgate. And the Grafik Grey paintwork, available for the first time for the Corsa, help the newcomer shine in new splendor.

Intuitive and focused on the essentials: The new cockpit design

Thanks to numerous new features, the Corsa also creates a modern feel-good atmosphere in the interior. New seat patterns as well as a new shift lever and steering wheel design all contribute. However, the highlight – both visually and technically – is the optional fully digital cockpit with new infotainment. The integrated Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies1 features enhanced graphics, multimedia, computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to provide a more integrated, contextually aware and constantly adaptive cockpit system that can evolve to meet its passengers’ preferences.

Just like in the development of the latest Astra generation, the “Detox to the max” principle was applied: the navigation system offers connected services, natural speech recognition “Hey Opel” and over-the-air updates. In addition, the displays in the 10-inch colour touchscreen of the navigation and multimedia system and in the driver information display have been made even clearer, so that all important information can be viewed in a fraction of a second. And the newcomer has another trick up its sleeve. For the first time, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible smartphones will be connected to the vehicle’s multimedia systems and also recharged – both wirelessly.

Even more precise: Intelli-Lux LED® matrix light with 14 LED elements

Since 2019, the adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux LED® matrix light in particular has shown how the Corsa makes innovations in the small car segment available to everyone. The engineers are continuously working on further developments and the new Corsa benefits from this commitment. A total of 14 instead of eight individually controllable LED elements ensure a stadium-bright driving experience that now “cuts out” other road users even more precisely than before.

There are also numerous other state-of-the-art assistance systems that make driving and manoeuvring more relaxed. The offer ranges from the new, high-resolution panoramic rear-view camera to the adaptive cruise control and speed limiter and flank guard to the forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.

More powerful, more efficient: Corsa Electric with improved battery and new motor

Opel will become a fully electric brand in Europe by 2028, 12 models are already electrified today – and the Corsa was the pioneer in the democratization of battery-electric drives in the Opel portfolio. It is therefore not surprising that the Corsa-e won the “Golden Steering Wheel” in 20203. Fully electric driving in the Corsa means: Locally emission-free travel without compromises – both when completing everyday tasks and when driving for pleasure. The new Corsa Electric now takes this to the next level: with a wider choice, more power, an improved battery and more range.

The Corsa Electric will come with two electric drive options: The small car bestseller will be offered with 100 kW/136 hp and a further improved range of up to 357 kilometres2, as well as with 115 kW/156 hp and up to 402 kilometres range according to WLTP2. So the Corsa Electric is not only highly efficient – with its battery electric power and 260 Newton meters of torque on tap, it also ensures pure driving pleasure in any case. And when the Corsa Electric needs to be recharged, it can be done quickly. At a fast charger, the battery reaches up to 80 percent of its total capacity in just 30 minutes (20-80 percent)4.

The newcomers to the drive range also offer driving fun with responsibility: For the first time, Opel will offer customers the option of switching to hybrids with a 48-volt system. The 74 kW/100 hp and 100 kW/136 hp engines come with a new dual-clutch automatic transmission. In the future, they will complement the wide range of economical drive variants from highly efficient combustion engines to the all-electric Corsa Electric, thus consistently continuing the electrification of the brand.

[1] Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

[2] Preliminary range values determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning. Vehicle not available yet.

[3] AUTO BILD and BILD am SONNTAG edition 45/2020, category for “Small cars”.

[4] Preliminary values. Vehicle not available yet.

SOURCE: Stellantis