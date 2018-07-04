Škoda nets a hat-trick of winners at the 2018 Auto Express New Car Awards

It’s a case of another year, another haul of silverware for ŠKODA at the Auto Express New Car Awards. The brand recorded no fewer that three outright category wins – equalling its best ever performance at the Auto Express New Car Awards. The new Karoq, Kodiaq and Octavia all commanded their respective sectors, further reinforcing SKODA’s reputation for building some of the very best cars on the new car market.

Leading the title charge was the all-new Karoq, which was crowned Mid-size SUV of the year. Awarding ŠKODA top place in what is one of the most competitive sectors of the market, Steve Fowler Editor-in-chief of Auto Express commented: “The Karoq is a no-nonsense mid-size SUV that gets all the basics right and does them well. It’s a winner for value, refinement, practicality and technology, thanks to its excellent infotainment options. As an all-round proposition, it makes great sense, and it’s our number-one choice for those seeking a mid-sized SUV.”

Not to be outdone by its smaller sibling, the Kodiaq secured an equally notable victory in the Large SUV of the year category – giving ŠKODA an impressive lock-out of the two main SUV awards. In winning the 2018 award, the Kodiaq records back-to-back victories, having dominated the category in 2017.

Commenting on the Kodiaq’s repeat win, Steve Fowler said: “After taking its maiden victory at our 2017 New Car Awards, the Kodiaq has reinforced its credentials over the last 12 months to take the title again thanks to its impressive mix of ride and handling, refinement, usability and affordability. With a breadth of ability like this, it’s no surprise it’s our Best Large SUV.”

Another ŠKODA on a winning streak in 2018 was the Octavia Estate. It retained its Estate Car of the Year title – seeing off very strong competition in the process. The judges were wowed by the Octavia’s remarkable practicality and comfort, and found its value for money to be unbeatable.

“The Octavia is arguably the model responsible for changing ŠKODA’s fortunes over the last few decades.” Commented Steve Fowler. “Following a revision last year boasting updated styling and a more advanced infotainment set-up, the brilliant Octavia Estate offers an incredible level of carrying capacity at this level of the market.”

The latest Auto Express Awards add to an ever-growing list of industry accolades for ŠKODA. The Karoq, Kodiaq and Octavia alone have won 22 key automotive titles in the course of the last two years – with this total rising on an almost weekly basis.

