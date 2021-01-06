ŠKODA launches Calendar App for the SCALA and KAMIQ

ŠKODA is expanding its practical range of infotainment apps by adding a new Calendar App. Following the release of the Weather App and the News App, drivers of the ŠKODA SCALA and KAMIQ with the Amundsen infotainment system can now also access their personal appointments and meeting schedule on the central vehicle display. The new feature is available for the third generation of the Modular Infotainment Matrix. It enables synchronisation with a Google Calendar to access calendar events, and its support for conference calls turns the vehicle into a mobile office. The Calendar App can be downloaded free of charge during the introductory period. By mid-2021 the new app will also be available in Europe for the ŠKODA OCTAVIA, SUPERB, SUPERB iV, KAROQ and KODIAQ models.

Following its infotainment apps for the weather, news and personalised offers, ŠKODA has now released another application, the Calendar App, initially available for the brand’s compact SCALA and KAMIQ models. During the introductory period, drivers can download the new application free of charge from the Shop using the Amundsen infotainment system and install it easily via the touchscreen. Synchronisation with a Google Calendar provides ŠKODA drivers with direct access to their personal appointment schedule on the vehicle display, without having to reach for their smartphone first. By mid-2021 the Calendar App will also become available for further ŠKODA models equipped with third-generation infotainment systems.

Event scheduling and conference calls from inside the vehicle

The new Calendar App offers ŠKODA customers numerous options for making efficient use of their time in the vehicle. They can see an overview of their personal appointments in their ŠKODA vehicle’s infotainment system, with a link to their personal Google Calendar account. They can create new appointments, have the ŠKODA vehicle’s navigation system guide them to the next meeting location and join Skype conference calls. Using the car’s permanent internet connection, courtesy of its built-in eSIM, the data are synchronised online in real time with other connected devices. Features expected to be added to the Calendar App during the course of 2021 include notifications and connection to a Microsoft Office 365 account as well as conference calls using other service providers.

Other ŠKODA models will get the Calendar App during the first half of 2021

The first ŠKODA vehicles to benefit from the new Calendar App are the compact SCALA and KAMIQ models, provided they are fitted with the Amundsen infotainment system. During the course of 2021, additional ŠKODA models equipped with the top infotainment systems based on the third-generation Modular Infotainment Matrix will be added. This applies to the KAROQ and KODIAQ SUV models, the SUPERB and SUPERB iV as well as the all-new, fourth-generation ŠKODA OCTAVIA.

ŠKODA Connect account and Google account required for using the Calendar App

To use the new Calendar App, ŠKODA customers require a ŠKODA Connect account as well as a Google account. The costs of data transmission during synchronisation must be covered by a data package or by using a mobile device’s data plan through a WiFi hotspot. The Calendar App will be available in the 27 European Union member states as well as in Norway, Switzerland, the UK, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Serbia, Iceland and the Ukraine.

SOURCE: ŠKODA