ŠKODA Enyaq iV turns blue-light fleets green

ŠKODA’s first all-electric model will be available to blue-light customers from July

Emergency services will soon be powered by battery electric technology as ŠKODA adds the brand’s first all-electric SUV – the Enyaq iV – to its blue-light squad.

The Enyaq iV is available to blue-light fleets in two power variants – a 60 and 80 – offering a choice of 62kWh and 82 kWh batteries respectively. Offered in two-wheel drive (all-wheel drive coming soon) and delivering an output of up to 204PS and 310Nm of torque, the Enyaq iV is able to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 8.5 seconds and delivers a top speed of 99mph.

With a WLTP combined range of up to 333 miles on a single charge, fast charging up to 80 per cent in approximately 38 minutes, Enyaq iV brings electric mobility to emergency service fleets across the UK.

While such impressive figures will no-doubt appeal to blue-light services looking to ensure that their vehicles are always ready to perform, emergency service customers should be further enticed by the relative simplicity of the Enyaq iV’s platform and powertrain. The vast reduction in moving and perishable parts – for example, the single speed transmission – will allow for less frequent maintenance and servicing, increasing available operational time and improving fleet efficiency.

With a ground clearance of 186mm and 15.4- and 16.7-degree approach and departure angles, the rear-wheel drive Enyaq’s readiness is further demonstrated by its excellent versatility – a trait set to be further enhanced in future by the arrival of an all-wheel drive variant. A luggage capacity of 585 litres – or up to 1,710 litres with the rear seats down – provides sufficient room for blue-light customers to store and transport vital life-saving emergency equipment such as oxygen tanks, ventilators and other essential equipment.

ŠKODA’s iV range – that includes Octavia iV and Superb iV – will receive the brand’s bespoke emergency service conversion treatment. This includes 360-degree lighting and a full integration of the emergency services’ communication platform within ŠKODA’s existing infotainment touchscreen. It ensures all functionality, such as the lighting, can be controlled through one central accessible platform.

Individual customer conversion requirements can be accommodated via ŠKODA’s approved specialist convertors.

SOURCE: ŠKODA