ŠKODA delivers 1.24 million vehicles in 2019

ŠKODA delivered 1.24 million vehicles to customers around the world in 2019. This is the sixth time in a row that the manufacturer has delivered more than one million vehicles. Overall, the result is 0.9% below last year’s level (2018: 1.25 million vehicles). The main reason is the continued decline of the Chinese car market. In the rest of the world, ŠKODA increased its deliveries by 5.3% to 960,700 vehicles, and in Europe (+5.8%) and Russia (+8.8%) the car manufacturer achieved another record year. Global deliveries in December increased by 9.1% to 114,700 vehicles compared to the same period last year. The fourth-generation OCTAVIA will enter the markets in 2020, and series production of the first vehicle based on the Modular Electric Platform (MEB) will also be launched.

ŠKODA AUTO CEO Bernhard Maier emphasises: “The difficult geopolitical and economic conditions and the resulting uncertainties on the world markets presented us with numerous challenges in 2019. Despite these rough waters, ŠKODA remains on course. I would like to thank our customers for their trust in our products and our great ŠKODA team for their tremendous commitment.”

Alain Favey, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing, adds: “With the SCALA, the KAMIQ, the new SUPERB iV with plug-in hybrid drive and the introduction of the new OCTAVIA, we successfully modernised and expanded our attractive model range last year. Our vehicles inspire customers around the world with superior space, high functionality, forward-looking design, Simply Clever ideas and a convincing price-performance ratio.”

SOURCE: ŠKODA