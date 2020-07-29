ŠKODA breaks new ground in interior design with individual Design Selections for the ENYAQ iV

ŠKODA’s ENYAQ iV, which celebrates its world premiere in Prague at the beginning of September, is breaking new ground in interior design with the introduction of individual Design Selections. The interior of the brand’s first all-electric SUV takes inspiration from modern living environments. The Design Selections replace conventional trim lines and feature natural, sustainably produced and recycled materials. Norbert Weber, Head of Interior Design at ŠKODA, explains the new interior of the ENYAQ iV and its highlights in a video interview.

The ENYAQ iV is the first ŠKODA based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB). What changes has ŠKODA made to the interior design of this entirely new vehicle compared to a combustion engine car?

Norbert Weber: The ENYAQ iV benefits from the MEB platform’s long wheelbase, which – in relation to the body dimensions – offers an exceptionally spacious interior. The flat floor, which lacks the central tunnel we find in vehicles with combustion engines, also contributes to this. We have used this conceptual feature to create a feeling of even more space. This can be seen, for example, on the new dashboard, which is arranged over several levels.

You are talking about a new interior design concept for the ENYAQ iV. Could you describe this in greater detail?

Weber: The new design concept of the ENYAQ iV combines spaciousness and a ‘lounge feeling’. Instead of the usual equipment lines and numerous additional options, we are offering our new Design Selections in the ENYAQ iV for the first time. These are reminiscent of modern living environments, featuring perfectly coordinated colours and materials. Additionally, we offer clearly structured option packages in various themes, with some separate options available for all models. This means we can provide customers with choices that are clear and simple yet distinctly unique.

What are the most significant changes to the interior architecture of the ENYAQ iV?

Weber: Here, the lack of a central tunnel offers numerous possibilities. At the front, we used this space for an additional storage compartment beneath the centre console, which is arranged over several levels. Thanks to the long wheelbase, rear passengers benefit from the extra space in front of the centre seat as well as the exceptionally generous legroom for the seats either side. In addition to this remarkable amount of space for passengers, the ENYAQ iV also offers a boot capacity of 585 litres.

How would you describe the interior design of the ENYAQ iV?

Weber: Clear, airy, innovative and sustainable. Clear thanks to how easy it is to configure the Design Selections and the theme packages, airy because of its roominess and excellent sense of space. Innovative because of features such as the 13-inch central screen and the new head-up display, including augmented reality, and finally sustainable, thanks to the use of natural and recycled materials.

Which new colours and what new and sustainable materials are being used in a car for the first time?

Weber: In one Design Selection, for example, the seat covers are made of 40 per cent new wool and bear the Woolmark Company’s seal. The remaining 60 per cent of the blend is polyester from recycled PET bottles. These covers have a unique feel and ensure a pleasant seating climate. Another example is the leather, which is produced in a particularly sustainable way, using an extract from olive tree leaves instead of chemicals for tanning.

What do you consider to be the design highlights of the ENYAQ iV interior?

Weber: I particularly like the decorative trim that spans the entire width of the ENYAQ iV from the dashboard to the door panels, which enhances the sense of space. Below the central display, it references the shape of the ŠKODA grille and also serves as a rest for the hand operating the touch screen. It is surrounded by a particularly soft material that extends throughout the interior and creates the feeling of sitting on the sofa.

SOURCE: Škoda