ŠKODA AUTO takes on worldwide responsibility for Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 Global Platform

MQB-A0 Global Platform used as the basis for entry-level models of the Group brands ŠKODA and Volkswagen

ŠKODA AUTO is now responsible for developing the Volkswagen Group’s existing MQB-A0 Global Platform. This will be used by the Group brands ŠKODA and Volkswagen to develop new entry-level models for regions with high growth potential including India, Russia, Africa as well as the ASEAN countries and Latin America. On the heels of ŠKODA’s specially adapted MQB-A0-IN platform for the Indian market, the Czech carmaker is taking on responsibility for a global platform for the first time. ŠKODA is drawing on its high level of development expertise, ability to coordinate complex Group projects and experience in entry-level segments to implement this project in individual regions.

“By assuming responsibility for the MQB-A0 Global Platform, ŠKODA AUTO is in charge of the worldwide development of a platform for the first time. We are applying our development expertise, taking on even more responsibility within the Volkswagen Group and at the same time strengthening ŠKODA AUTO’s headquarters as an important European development centre for the Group. I am convinced that we will be able to win over many new customers thanks to the MQB-A0 Global Platform and bolster the Group’s position in the entry-level segments.”

Thomas Schäfer, ŠKODA AUTO CEO: Through our comprehensive platform strategy, we achieve economies of scale that enable us to offer our customers worldwide state-of-the-art technology and high quality at competitive prices. Based on this, the Group’s volume brands – Volkswagen and ŠKODA – can quickly deliver products to customers that are unique in the volume segment. As a brand with significant expertise in entry-level mobility, ŠKODA is ideally positioned to assume worldwide responsibility for the successful further development of the MQB-A0 Global Platform within the Volkswagen Group. This way, we are creating synergies that will further increase profitability within the volume group.”

Ralf Brandstätter, Chairman of the Board of Management at Volkswagen: Our development team has a deep understanding of the entry-level segments. We are now bringing this to bear with the development of the MQB-A0 Global Platform. For us, this is a great award and at the same time strong motivation to make the project a success. Based on this platform, new models will be created that are precisely tailored to the diverse customer needs in the various regions.”

Johannes Neft, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Technical Development: The MQB-A0 Global Platform is used worldwide and forms the basis for new models with combustion engines in the entry-level segments. The focus is on India, Latin America, Russia, Africa and the ASEAN countries where the entry-level segments are of major importance and at the same time offer further growth potential.

ŠKODA AUTO: High level of development expertise; many years of experience in entry-level segments

The Volkswagen Group relies on ŠKODA AUTO’s high level of development expertise and many years of experience in the price-sensitive entry-level segments. The Czech car manufacturer already has responsibility within the Volkswagen Group for India, Russia and North Africa. At the beginning of June, series production of the KUSHAQ started at the Indian plant in Chakan, Pune. This is the first series model based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Modular Transverse Toolkit that ŠKODA has specially adapted for the Indian market. The platform will also be used for other Volkswagen and ŠKODA models. In the medium term, there are plans to offer the KUSHAQ in other emerging markets, as well. The second model is already in the starting blocks and will be unveiled later this year.

Additional, highly qualified employees

ŠKODA will require highly qualified employees for the MQB-A0 Global Platform, especially in the area of Technical Development. While some will transfer to the project from other positions, the majority will be newly recruited.

By assuming responsibility for the MQB-A0 Global Platform, the Czech carmaker is creating an important prerequisite for becoming the leading European carmaker in the growth markets of India, Russia and North Africa over the long term as part of its NEXT LEVEL – ŠKODA STRATEGY 2030.

SOURCE: ŠKODA