Škoda Auto sets new records in deliveries and sales revenue in first three quarters of 2018

ŠKODA AUTO continues on the road to success. From January to the end of September, the car manufacturer increased its worldwide deliveries to customers by 7.8% year-on-year to a new record of 939,100 vehicles. ŠKODA AUTO also achieved sales revenue of 12.6 billion euros, an increase of 2.1% and the best result in the company’s history. The operating profit of 1.1 billion euros remained high in the first three quarters, but was negatively influenced by high financial expenditures for new models, electromobility and higher personnel costs.

In the first nine months of 2018, the Czech car manufacturer’s sales revenue increased by 2.1% year-on-year to 12.6 billion euros (January to September 2017: 12.3 billion euros). ŠKODA AUTO’s operating profit declined by 10.2% to 1.1 billion euros (January to September 2017: 1.2 billion euros). ŠKODA AUTO’s return on sales stood at 8.6% at the end of September 2018 (January to September 2017: 9.8%).

ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Finance and IT Klaus-Dieter Schürmann emphasizes: “ŠKODA AUTO is a successful, sustainably profitable company. The key factors for this are our active price and sales management as well as our consistent cost management. However, stricter emissions and CO 2 regulations are posing major challenges for the entire automotive industry. The necessary financial expenditures for new products, electromobility and other future technologies as well as negative exchange rate effects are consequentially reflected in the current result. In addition, the rising personnel costs are due to the new collective agreement, which came into force in April this year. In order to counteract these negative influences, ŠKODA launched an additional result improvement programme in the first half of 2018.”

ŠKODA AUTO Group – Key figures between January and September 2018*

Units 2018 2017 Change in % Deliveries to customers Cars 939,100 871,100 7.8 Deliveries to customers

excluding China Cars 688,900 658,500 4.6 Production** Cars 667,400 648,500 2.9 Sales*** Cars 697,800 699,600 -0.3 Sales revenue Million EUR 12,598 12,338 2.1 Operating profit Million EUR 1,083 1,206 -10.2 Return on sales Percent 8.6 9.8 – Net cash flow Million EUR 795 1,690 -53.0

* Percentage deviations are calculated from non-rounded figures

** Comprises the production of the ŠKODA brand, excluding production in China, Slovakia, Russia and India, but including other Group brands such as SEAT, Audi and VW; vehicle production excluding part/complete kits

*** Comprises sales of the ŠKODA brand to sales companies and includes other Group brands, such as SEAT, Audi and VW; vehicle sales excluding part/complete kits

SOURCE: Škoda