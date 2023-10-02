Škoda Auto releases all-new Kodiaq teaser, announces world premiere details

Teaser clip reveals fresh exterior and interior upgrades for the new generation of the SUV

Škoda Auto is offering a sneak peek of the second-generation Kodiaq by releasing a video teaser. Showcasing fresh exterior and interior details, the all-new SUV features the first elements of the brand’s new Modern Solid design language. The world premiere is slated for 4 October at 18:45 CEST and will be broadcast live on the Škoda Storyboard and Škoda’s YouTube and X channels.

The teaser reveals key updates, including new tailgate lettering consistent with Škoda’s updated CI, a completely redesigned interior with Smart Dials controls and a steering column-mounted selector lever. These updates are complemented by the addition of fresh Modern Solid design elements. Recently celebrated as Škoda’s 3 millionth SUV, the Kodiaq offers a host of efficient drivetrains, now including a plug-in hybrid variant with an electric range of over 100 kilometres.

The livestream will be broadcast in English and Czech on the Škoda Storyboard and Škoda’s YouTube and X channels on 4 October at 18:45 CEST. During the evening, a comprehensive press kit will be published in the Media Room section of the Škoda Storyboard.

SOURCE: Škoda