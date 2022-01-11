ŠKODA AUTO delivered 878,200 vehicles worldwide in 2021 despite the pandemic and semiconductor shortage

After a strong first half-year, positive development dampened by semiconductor shortage

ŠKODA AUTO delivered 878,200 vehicles worldwide in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortage. With almost 45,000 deliveries, the all-electric ENYAQ iV model has made a successful start in the markets. Thanks to the new KUSHAQ, ŠKODA AUTO is also achieving significant growth in India. The company expects the supply situation for semiconductors to gradually improve in the second half of 2022. The Czech car manufacturer is anticipating positive impetus from new products, in particular the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV and the refreshed KAROQ.

“2021 was one of the most challenging years in ŠKODA AUTO’s history. The COVID-19 pandemic and the shortage of semiconductors have significantly slowed down our growth. Thanks to the flexibility and resourcefulness of the ŠKODA team, as well as the close cooperation with our social partner KOVO and suppliers, we managed to steer the company through the year successfully and deliver a respectable result. We expect the semiconductor supply situation to gradually ease in the second half of the year. I am looking ahead with confidence; we have many new products in the pipeline, including the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV, we are experiencing very high customer demand, and we have a highly motivated team. Over the long term, the company is in an excellent position to emerge stronger from the transformation process thanks to our NEXT LEVEL – ŠKODA STRATEGY 2030.” Thomas Schäfer, ŠKODA AUTO CEO

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the semiconductor shortage led to extended delivery times last year. I would like to express my gratitude to our customers for their trust in the ŠKODA brand and our dealers for their tremendous dedication in these challenging times. Our products are very well received worldwide, and demand continues to grow thanks to models such as the ENYAQ iV and the new FABIA. We are now picking up the pace as we enter the new year: The revised versions of our best-selling SUVs, the KODIAQ and KAROQ, as well as the new ENYAQ COUPÉ iV are great products, and I am convinced they will prove very popular with our customers.” Martin Jahn, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing

In Western Europe, ŠKODA AUTO delivered 409,000 vehicles in 2021, a decrease of 5.9% compared to the previous year (January to December 2020: 434,500 vehicles). In December, deliveries amounted to 34,200 vehicles (December 2020: 41,700 vehicles).

In Germany, its largest single market worldwide, the carmaker recorded 136,800 deliveries last year, down 15.4% year-on-year (January to December 2020: 161,800 vehicles). In December, deliveries totalled 14,700, down 11.5% on the previous year (December 2020:16,600 vehicles).

ŠKODA AUTO achieved double-digit growth in Portugal (1,800 vehicles; +37.4%), Norway (9,800 vehicles; +36.9%), Ireland (9,100 vehicles; +21.8%), the Netherlands (19,300 vehicles; +19.0%) and Spain (24,600 vehicles; +17.0%).

In Central Europe, ŠKODA AUTO delivered a total of 164,100 vehicles from January to December 2021, 9.8% fewer than in the previous year (January to December 2020: 181,900 vehicles). In December, the brand recorded 12,200 deliveries, a decrease of 16.5% compared to the same month of 2020 (December 2020: 14,600 vehicles).

In the Czech Republic – ŠKODA AUTO’s domestic market – deliveries from January to December 2021 dropped by 4.0% to 79,900 vehicles (January to December 2020: 83,200 vehicles). In December, the carmaker delivered 6,700 vehicles in this market (December 2020: 7,100 vehicles; -5.0%).

In Eastern Europe excluding Russia, ŠKODA AUTO delivered 35,800 vehicles to customers (January to December 2020: 39,400 vehicles; -9.2%). In December, deliveries fell by 39.9% to 2,500 vehicles (December 2020: 4,200 vehicles).

In Russia, 90,400 deliveries represents a decrease of 4.4% compared to 2020 (January to December 2020: 94,600 vehicles). ŠKODA AUTO delivered 7,200 vehicles in December (December 2020: 9,700 vehicles; -25.7%).

In China, the Czech car manufacturer delivered 71,200 vehicles in 2021. This corresponds to

a 58.8% drop (January to December 2020: 173,000 vehicles). In December, ŠKODA recorded 7,500 deliveries in this region (December 2020: 16,500 vehicles; -54.6%).

In India, ŠKODA AUTO achieved significant growth in 2021 following the launch of the KUSHAQ, which was developed specifically for this market, recording a total of 22,800 vehicles deliveries in the region (January to December 2020: 10,900 vehicles; +108.9%). In December 2021, deliveries stood at 3,500 vehicles (December 2020: 1,400 vehicles; +156.2%).

The manufacturer can also report encouraging growth in the rest of the world: from January to December 2021, ŠKODA AUTO increased its vehicle deliveries by 20.6% to 85,000 units (January to December 2020: 70,500 vehicles).

ŠKODA AUTO brand deliveries in 2021 (in units, rounded off, listed by model; +/- in per cent compared to 2020):

ŠKODA OCTAVIA (200,800; -22.0%) ŠKODA KAMIQ (120,700; -6.1%) ŠKODA KAROQ (119,200; -13.2%) ŠKODA FABIA (99,100; -6.0%) ŠKODA KODIAQ (98,600; -25.1%) ŠKODA SUPERB (66,100; -23.2%) ŠKODA RAPID (63,700; -20.1%) ŠKODA SCALA (48,200; -23.8%) ŠKODA ENYAQ iV (44,700; – ) ŠKODA KUSHAQ (12,800; – ) ŠKODA CITIGOe iV (only sold in Europe: 4,400; -70.8 %)

