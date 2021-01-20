Siemens launches one of the most efficient DC chargers currently available on the market

Siemens Smart Infrastructure released its new public fast charger Sicharge D. It is suited for highway and urban fast charging stations, city parking as well as shopping malls and provides one of highest peak efficiencies on the market at 96 percent, scalable charging power and dynamic power sharing.

“With its upgradability and dynamic charging, it is a big step forward to support the future of eMobility. Our customers can be sure to be prepared for future eventualities of eMobility, be it increasing number of required charging options or increasing charging speeds,” said Birgit Dargel, Global Head of Future Grids at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “At the same time, it is one of the most efficient fast chargers currently available on the market – an important aspect since building sustainable mobility requires careful handling of the scarce resources we are using.”

With a constant efficiency of above 95.5 percent and a peak efficiency of 96 percent, the new Sicharge D ensures that almost all of the generated electricity reaches the car to be charged. For customers this means reduced operational costs. In addition, the charger is designed to meet future technological developments: Even if the charging capacities of most electric vehicles are still limited today, they will be able to accept higher charging power in the future and demand higher voltage ranges. Therefore, the Sicharge D has a scalable charging power up to 300 kW, either from the start or through plug-and-play upgrades. Furthermore, the charger already supports voltages between 150 and 1,000 volts (V) and currents of up to 1,000 amperes (A) across all DC outlets. This enables full power loads for future 800 V vehicles as well as the lower voltage charging rates demanded by todays mainstream vehicles.

Although the number of electric vehicles is growing, today’s investments in infrastructure are challenging. With the option to expand the Sicharge D with up to two external dispensers, it is possible for customers to time the investments according to market demands. The standard configuration has two DC and one AC outlet housed in a compact design that minimizes installation complexity.

The new charger combines all these features with dynamic parallel charging. That means, it accounts for the individual power demand of each connected car and automatically adapts the charging process to the EV’s battery technology and charging status. This ensures that the connected cars get the maximum power they need without any additional manual intervention.

For an improved user experience, an integrated 24-inch adjustable display allows to easily operate the Sicharge D charger barrier-free and opens new opportunities for customers to use the chargers display for tasks beyond interfacing with the charging process.

SOURCE: Siemens