Siemens and Schaeffler to cooperate on intelligent diagnostics for drive systems

Siemens and the automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler cooperate on intelligent diagnostics for drive systems. Through this collaboration Siemens combines its IIoT platform Sidrive IQ with Schaeffler’s decades of experience and expertise in designing, manufacturing, and servicing bearings. Sidrive IQ integrates a number of functionalities into one seamless solution and augments drive systems with AI-based analytics and digital content.

For the customer, this means the ability to make better decisions when it comes to operation, maintenance, and maintenance measures for drive systems. Electric motors drive our core industrial processes, and the rolling bearing is their central mechanical component. Bearings experience all the loads and stresses that occur in the electric motor. Therefore, bearing diagnostics provide a crucial indicator of the overall condition and reliability of a motor.

The integration of Schaeffler’s analysis service for automated bearing diagnostics in Sidrive IQ makes it possible to determine the bearing condition with greater certainty and precision.

“This cooperation and automated exchange of algorithm-based diagnostic data is one of the first of its kind in the industrial IoT. It’s a great example of a new dimension of cooperation among established technology companies,” says Hermann Kleinod, CEO of Siemens Large Drives Applications.

“This partnership between Schaeffler and Siemens is based on a solid foundation of product knowledge and specific expertise. Both companies are playing an instrumental role in driving forward digitalization in the industry with their entire focus on customer value,” adds Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial at Schaeffler AG.

With the help of well-founded insights and specific information, operators can quickly determine whether the drive system can continue to operate or whether, in the event of impending damage, the bearing needs to be replaced at the next maintenance interval or if it should be replaced immediately. This reduces the effort and cost of maintenance and most importantly: Unplanned and costly downtime can be prevented.

SOURCE: Siemens