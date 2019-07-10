Sensata Technologies announces date and time of second quarter 2019 earnings release and webcast

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that it will disclose its second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business trends. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call. A replay of the call will be available until August 6, 2019. To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 10132787.

SOURCE: Sensata Technologies