SEAT adds a raft of new features and enhancements to its vehicle line-up

SEAT is ramping up its product offensive with new vehicles joining the family while others receive additonal features and functionality to make them even more desirable.

New features and enhancements for the entire range

SEAT’s smallest and first all-electric vehicle, the SEAT Mii electric city car meets the demand to reduce the impact on the environment. The city car brings together a state-of-the-art powertrain and high levels of connectivity, but now adds DAB+ radio as standard. The technology offers access to a greater number of stations at even better audio quality.

Connectivity is at the centre of the revisions to the SEAT Ibiza and SEAT Arona with both vehicles benefitting from SEAT Connect. The technology brings new levels of digitalisation to the compact SEAT Ibiza hatchback and SEAT Arona SUV, meaning customers will be able to bring more of their connected lives into the vehicles, and access functionality through the cabin’s infotainment system.

Featuring in-car and out-car connectivity with online-based navigation function and services, Full Link with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and voice recognition for smoother, more natural interaction.

But not only that, the SEAT Ibiza and SEAT Arona also now works with the SEAT Connect app. Downloaded to a smart device, it gives remote control over a plethora of functions that will help maximise enjoyment and improve safety. So whether it’s remotely accessing vehicle data or activating the horn and turn signals to find the car more easily, everything is at the customer’s fingertips.

Full production of the all-new SEAT Leonbegins. With its strong design evolution, a wide range of the most advanced powertrains and a fully connected experience, the SEAT Leon is ready for the future. Now its allure is increased with the inclusion of new 18” machined aero wheels available in both Cosmo Grey and Nuclear Grey colour. Options that enhance an already attractive design. But practicality has also been increased with the inclusion of a 230V socket in the Leon’s boot (in both 5-door and Sportstourer body types) – now you can power and recharge whatever piece of equipment you need to.

And as the all-new SEAT Leon enters full production, it’s joined by the SEAT Ateca 2020, which starts rolling off the production line.

Designed and developed in Barcelona, and produced in Kvasiny (Czech Republic), the Ateca adds additional impetus to the brand’s line-up of SUVs, a segment intrinsically important to brand’s continued success.

The SEAT Ateca 2020, that welcomes now the passengers with the word “Hola!” projected on the ground, offers a refreshing evolution with a bold design, revitalised and more emotional exterior and interior design language giving a stronger character. It’s fully connected to keep you linked to your digital life and has safety and convenience at its heart, with trims to match customers’ lifestyles and a range of advanced powertrains to meet life’s demands.

With Driver’s Assistance Systems such as Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Assist, Pre-Crash Assist, Travel Assist andSide & Exit Assist, the new SEAT Ateca combines the most advanced driver assistance systems to offer optimum protection in any driving scenario, making it one of the safest and most convenient vehicles in the segment. In addition, the SEAT Ateca features new comfort equipment such as a heated steering wheel, Climacoat or the Trailer Assist.

The brand’s largest SUV, the SEAT Tarraco, gains a range of updates that will continue to make it a strong competitor in its segment, and help it stand out.

The changes are most obvious in the vehicle’s exterior. In the rear, the lettering “Tarraco” is now stamped in the new handwriting style that is becoming a trend in the SEAT models, while the functional rear coast-to-coast LED lights is now available as standard equipment across all trim levels – Style, Xcellence and FR-, bringing greater definition and visual appeal to the SUV’s design. While two new colour options – Merlot Red and Dolphin Grey – help add further levels of personalisation. The greeting“Hola!” is now projected on the ground when the doors are opened, welcoming the user to the car.

Inside, the SEAT Tarraco incorporates a heated steering wheel and Climacoat to the windscreen – a technology that adds a metallic coating inside the glass to help speed up the de-icing process – to improve comfort and convenience.

And in an increasingly digital world, the SEAT Tarraco also now includes the latest infotainment technology. Based on the MIB3 architecture, the optional large 9.2” screen makes all information customers need clear, so whether you need navigation information or are accessing music or online radio, it’s easy to see exactly what you are looking for. Capacitive touch technology improves system interaction, making it responsive, precise and intuitive.

Gesture recognition means that rather than struggling to find a particular controller, you can simple move your hand in front of the system to induce different changes.

The SEAT Tarraco features in-car and out-car connectivity with online-based navigation function and services, voice recognition, and also the inclusion of SEAT Connect app.

Updates have also been made under the hood too. The SEAT Tarraco’s powertrains have always offered the perfect balance between performance and efficiency, and that approach has been continued with the introduction of the 150PS (110kW) four-cylinder 1.5 litre TSI petrol unit linked to a new six-speed manual gearbox (MQ281).

On top of that, the higher 2.0 litre TDI variant get a more powerful version, moving from an output of 190PS (140kW) to 200PS (147kW) and is mated to a new seven-speed automatic DSG dual-clutch transmission (DQ381).

SOURCE: SEAT