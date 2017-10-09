Schaeffler buys autinity systems GmbH

autinity systems GmbH specializes in digital condition monitoring and machine data recording

Purchase contract for 100% of the shares concluded on October 4

An important step in implementing the digital agenda

The Schaeffler Group has been consistently implementing its digital agenda. This includes the takeover of autinity in early October 2017. The Chemnitz-based IT company specializes in digital machine data recording and evaluation.

The availability of machine data and the near real-time recording thereof, as well as storage, and analysis is decisive for the digitalization of production. For this reason, Schaeffler is focusing on technically simple and scalable integration of machines and equipment into a digital ecosystem for its production. Moreover, available analysis technologies are to be made applicable to production data.

Chief Digital Officer Gerhard Baum said: “We have been using software solutions by autinity for many years now. The acquisition of this company will help us to intensify our collaboration and accelerate further developments in the fields of machine data recording and condition monitoring. Both topics are key essential elements of Schaeffler’s digital agenda, which are in strong demand both from internal and external customers.”

As part of its “Mobility for tomorrow” strategy, Schaeffler has defined digitalization as a core future opportunity. Establishing internal structures, the partnership with IBM, the cooperation with the Friedrich-Alexander-University of Erlangen-Nuremberg (SHARE at FAU), the active involvement in the industrial data space in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute, and the takeover of autinity are important components in implementing Schaeffler’s digital agenda. Schaeffler is currently working on 30 digitalization projects. The number of projects is planned to double by next year.

The acquisition of autinity is part of the M&A strategy adopted by the Schaeffler Group. This supports the strategy “Mobility for tomorrow” by providing additional technological capabilities for Industrial and Automotive in seven strategic focus areas.

