Scania UK launches new truck buying service

Scania UK launches ‘We buy any Scania’ buying service

Scania UK is offering owners another way to sell their Scania*, without the pressure of going to a dealer or the hassle of selling it privately.

Called ‘We buy any Scania’, you can get a free, no-obligation valuation based on real-time pricing and the information you supply.

You’ll receive your valuation within 48 hours, and if you’re happy, simply book an appointment and the team will arrange collection of your vehicle.

When the vehicle inspection and handover is completed, payment will be made directly to the your bank account, within three working days.

Steve Legg, Head of Used Trucks at Scania UK, said: “Previously, we only bought trucks directly from consumers through part exchange.

“Our new truck buying service gives our customers another way to sell their Scania – one which is transparent, hassle-free and convenient.”

We buy any Scania is the latest used truck initiative from Scania UK, giving customers trusted and hassle-free options to buy and sell their Scania.

SOURCE: Scania