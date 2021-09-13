Scania to supply bus rapid transit solution to Burkina Faso

Deal to provide 304 buses will help improve public transportation and sustainable mobility in West African country’s capital city, as part of the Greater Ouagadougou Urban Mobility Project

Scania and its partners are helping to bring sustainable mobility to Ouagadougou, the capital of West African country Burkina Faso, through the delivery of a bus rapid transit solution (BRT).

A total of 304 buses will be supplied to the city authorities for the Greater Ouagadougou Urban Mobility Project. The project will help meet the Burkinabé Government’s goal of establishing a modern network of public transport solutions by 2022, in order to reduce the use of single carriage vehicles and the level of air pollution in the city of more than 2.5 million people.

What the BRT solution looks like

The BRT solution will see Scania supply 80 low-entry 13-metre buses, 58 low-entry 15-metre buses, 10 low-entry articulated buses and 30 coaches, all of which are being body built by Marcopolo. Every bus will be able to run on biofuels readily available in Burkina Faso. In addition to this, Scania’s partner Volkswagen Camino Bus will deliver 126 minibuses that will be body built by Marcopolo. The minibuses will be operated on feeder lines.

“We are very proud to contribute to the urban mobility development of Greater Ouagadougou, with strong social and environmental effects,” says Nicolas Lougovoy, Scania’s Head of Strategic Projects for the Europe, Middle East and Africa Region.

“We believe that the combination of skills between the Scania and our partner, the French-based public transport operator RATP, is undoubtedly one of the keys to the success of this innovative project. We hope that it will be a success story and a case study for the whole of Africa.”

Depot, training and biodiesel help also being provided

In addition to the buses, Scania and its partners will also supply a bus depot and extensive training to the bus drivers and technicians working for SOTRACO, Ouagadougou’s public transport company. The agreement also includes Scania fleet management and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) equipment, while the project partners will also work on the development and implementation of local alternative fuel solutions to eventually achieve a fleet of buses that is 100% biodiesel.

“Sitting in Ghana as the representatives of Scania in the West Africa region, we are proud of our accomplishments in Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, and now Burkina Faso. Our goal is to make sustainable transport a reality for all countries in the region,” says Johan Kohler, Scania’s Managing Director for West Africa.

Other partners

The BRT solution has also benefited from the support of Team Sweden, which is a partnership between the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Sweden in Burkina Faso, Business Sweden, Swedfund, the Swedish Export Credit Agency (EKN), and the Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK).

SOURCE: Scania