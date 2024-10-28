Scania interim report January-​September 2024

Scania Group net sales grew by 2 percent to SEK 48.2 billion (47.4)

Adjusted operating income reached SEK 6.8 billion (5.5) and adjusted operating margin was 14.0 percent (11.5)

Vehicle deliveries increased by 2 percent to 21,757 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) amounted to 80 units (44)

Cash flow amounted to SEK 1.9 billion (3.3) in Vehicles and Services

Revenue from the service business increased by 7 percent adjusted for currency

Order intake decreased by 26 percent to 17,008 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles amounted to 169 units (331)

Scania reports a strong financial performance for the third consecutive quarter this year, demonstrating resilience in a more cautious European market. Sales and earnings increased, positively impacted by price and product mix as well as a growing service business.

“I am pleased that we delivered another strong quarter, especially in the light of a more cautious European truck market. Looking at the nine first months this year we have actually produced and delivered vehicles at record levels”, Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania comments.

While overall demand for Scania products remains strong, order intake saw a decline in the third quarter, partly due to a more cautious European market. Demand for buses grew significantly, especially in Latin America and Asia. Service sales adjusted for currency increased by 7 percent, highlighting the importance of Scania’s service business in stabilising revenue streams.

