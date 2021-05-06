Saietta partners with Tier 1 supplier Padmini VNA for Indian electric motor sales

Saietta Group, a specialist in Axial Flux Technology (AFT) electric motors, has today announced a landmark partnership agreement with Padmini VNA, one of India’s premier Tier 1 automotive suppliers

The commercial agreement will see Padmini partner with Saietta to develop new and exciting opportunities in India’s fast-growing electric two-wheel market. Padmini’s customer base includes many of India’s revered two-wheeler OEMs including Hero MotorCorp, TVS, Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield.

Commenting on the new partnership, Wicher Kist, Chief Executive Officer at Saietta Group, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Padmini as we introduce our axial-flux motor technology to the strategically important Indian market. The Indian two, three and four wheel mobility market is at an important crossroads. It’s time for the democratisation of zero-emissions mobility in India, starting with their most popular form of mobility – motorbikes and scooters.

“Our axial-flux technology offers a winning combination of class leading performance at the price required for the Indian market and is exceptionally durable and robust. This makes the AFT electric motors the go-to zero-emissions powertrain for 100cc+ motorbikes which is the next sector that will go electric in India.

“We were introduced to Padmini VNA by the UK Government’s Department of International Trade and, from that moment onward, we knew we had found the right partner.”

Established in 1991, Padmini has grown into a leading Indian Tier 1 automotive supplier for OEMs worldwide, specializing in the further advancement and innovation of emissions-reduction technologies.

Kabir Bhandari, Managing Director and Founder of Padmini VNA, said: “We are super excited to bring our engineering and manufacturing capabilities and with the Saietta AFT motors we intend to develop an affordable and scalable eco system that will accelerate the adoption of electric mobility.”

Huge growth opportunity

With its high-tech, low-cost, low-voltage performance and exceptionally durable and robust characteristics, the Saietta AFT electric motors are the ideal powertrain for India’s rapidly expanding zero emissions motorbike and scooter market.

The 2 wheel sector accounted for just over 21 million units sold in 2019, and analysts predict further growth over the next five years. A big part of that expansion will be driven by the Indian government’s clear focus on zero-emissions mobility for mega-cities.

At present, it’s estimated that over 60% of all Indian retail petrol consumption comes from two-wheelers. Studies have also shown that India has six of the 10 most polluted cities in the world, with New Delhi having the worst air pollution of any global capital city.

The next generation in electric motor design

AFT is designed to deliver the power and torque required by 100cc+ two-wheelers at just 48V-120V. It’s liquid-cooled which means it has a significantly higher continuous power than air cooled e-motors in the hot and humid Indian ambient temperatures.

By being fully sealed the AFT motors are totally protected from the elements and also means that minimal maintenance is needed, thereby reducing the cost of ownership.

Such is the flexibility and modularity of Saietta’s AFT motors, they are not only well-suited to two-wheel applications but also present viable sustainable mobility solutions for three and four wheel transport all the way up to trucks and buses.

SOURCE: Saietta