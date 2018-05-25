SAE Foundation honors Nissan Chief Performance Officer José Muñoz with Industry Leader Award

The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Foundation recognized Nissan Chief Performance Officer José Muñoz with its “Industry Leader Award” at the organization’s 2018 Annual Celebration. The SAE Foundation honored Muñoz for achieving success in his career focused on disciplines related to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and demonstrating how to be an innovative risk taker who continuously challenges the mobility industry.

For 21 years, the SAE Foundation’s Annual Celebration has honored leaders who are making a meaningful impact in the industry and raised funds to equip teachers and students with high-quality, research-based STEM education.

The event, held on May 24 at the historic Detroit Masonic Temple, brought together more than 300 guests, including top auto industry executives, students, educators and volunteers, raising nearly $300,000. To date, this annual gathering has raised more $6 million to support SAE’s STEM education programs.

In 2007, Nissan announced a contribution to the SAE Foundation for the development of SAE’s A World In Motion® (AWIM) primary learning materials. These cutting-edge STEM education activities were launched in 2012 and are the most highly acclaimed and sought-after STEM programs in grades K-3. Nissan continues to support AWIM in classrooms in various Nissan communities including Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

Over the years, Nissan has contributed more than $2.5 million to support the SAE Foundation’s work.

“Nissan is committed to giving back to the communities where we operate, and making STEM education more accessible has long been a priority in our philanthropic efforts,” Muñoz said in his remarks. “From sponsoring robotics competitions to supporting programs that encourage girls to consider finance careers, we want to engage more students in pursuing STEM careers.”

Muñoz also acknowledged the positive impact that a STEM education has had on his own life and career.

“I know firsthand what a powerful difference a STEM education can make,” Muñoz said. “I was fortunate to have the chance to pursue my strong interest in the sciences – and engineering, in particular. I want to ensure that more young people have access to the same educational opportunities I benefitted from as a student.”

