Russ Lemmer, Executive Vice President of Mobility, Silvercar confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Russ Lemmer, Executive Vice President of Mobility at Silvercar, the app-based, premium car rental service acquired by Audi in 2017, is a storied business builder known for developing mobility concepts into high-value businesses.

In his role, Lemmer leads the growth and expansion for Dealerware, the first fully-digital, fully-connected loaner management platform. A self-proclaimed problem-solver, Russ is working with auto dealers, dealer groups and OEMs to utilize technology and transform their business model. Under his leadership, Dealerware’s growth is rapidly accelerating and now has thousands of vehicles under management at hundreds of dealerships across the nation.

Since co-founding Silvercar in 2011, Russ has been the driving force behind the framework to elevate Silvercar as an industry disrupter, and has held roles at the company including Vice President of Business Development, Vice President of Marketing and Vice President of Strategy and Growth.

Prior to Silvercar, Lemmer served as an Associate and Venture Capital Investor in Austin Ventures and Consultant at Bain & Company where he mastered the art of identifying viable, disruptive business ideas and strategic problem solving.

About Connected Car Detroit

Organised by Automotive Megatrends, Connected Car Detroit is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase focusing on connectivity, mobility services and connected car technology. A packed conference agenda will see more than 25 speakers sharing insight with 300+ delegates through a mix of presentations, an industry keynote and a high-level panel discussion. Offering fantastic networking opportunities, Connected Car Detroit brings together key automotive industry stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit takes place on 13 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

