Rookie Gautier and reigning champion Blewitt share the spoils as pure McLaren GT series visits Hungary

The 2019 FIA-approved Pure McLaren GT Series season continued at the Hungaroring in Budapest on June 29-30 with a field of McLaren 570S GT4 cars competing on the 4.381 km (2.722 mi) circuit, home to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In Saturday qualifying, Stewart Proctor took pole position with a lap time that was four tenths of a second quicker than his closest competitor, rookie Brendan Iribe who had impressed last time out at Spa-Francorchamps. In third place, Issam Charrouf headed reigning champion Mia Flewitt, with Patrice Gautier fifth.

A storming start for Gautier moved him up to second place on the opening lap and perfectly-placed to launch an assault on the race lead. A tense and thrilling battle for the win ensued and was settled when Proctor spun on lap 10 of 15, earning Gautier his first victory as well as the Bruce McLaren Cup for rookies and the fastest lap. Proctor salvaged sixth place, whilst Charrouf and Mohammed Al-Khalifa joined the winner on the podium.

On Sunday, Flewitt made amends for a non-finish in the previous day’s race by qualifying on pole position ahead of rookie Nick Moss and Iribe, who had also failed to reach the chequered flag on Saturday. Proctor was fourth, heading Charrouf and race one winner Gautier.

In blisteringly hot conditions, Flewitt denied Moss any hope of victory, building and maintaining a gap of more than five seconds to the flag. Moss did win the Bruce McLaren Cup, however, whilst Proctor completed the podium ahead of Charrouf and local racer Peter Karpati.

Flewitt completed a victory double in the weekend’s final race, this time heading Proctor home after another finely-judged performance in which she extended her lead to just under four seconds. Iribe took third place and Bruce McLaren Cup honours, heading home Charrouf and Al-Khalifa.

With four wins in the opening five races of the 2019 Pure McLaren GT Series, Flewitt now heads second-placed Charrouf by 38 points, whilst Moss is a further eight points in arrears. Race one winner Gautier and Proctor tie for fourth place just one point behind.

The next Pure McLaren GT Series rounds will take place at Hockenheim, the home of the German Grand Prix, on 31 August – 1 September.

SOURCE: McLaren