RoboSense became the first LiDAR provider completed the SOP, and delivered to an American electric vehicle manufacturer

RoboSense LiDAR, the leading Smart LiDAR Sensor provider announced the second-generation intelligent solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 (referred to as “M1”) completed mass production and delivery to North American designated project for the first time. This is the first mass production of solid-state LiDAR in the world, and also marks the advent of “an era of mass production for LiDAR”.

Since July 2020, M1 has successively obtained designated cooperation orders for a number of mass-produced models around the world. This mass-production delivery project is the first designated manufacture among them. Related article：RoboSense Announces The SOP Version Of Automotive-Grade, High-Performance, Solid-State LiDAR At CES2021

As the world’s leading Smart LiDAR Sensor provider, RoboSense has completed iterations of five major and dozens of smaller versions on the smart solid-state LiDAR project in the past five years. Not only was it the first to implement the SOP version globally, but after the SOP was launched in Q2 2021, it leads the industry and achieved the first mass production delivery of the second-generation smart solid-state LiDAR.

M1 has unique software and hardware intelligence features under its small size appearance. In terms of hardware intelligence, M1 is based on the revolutionary two-dimensional MEMS smart chip scanning architecture, and has a unique “GAZE” function, which can adjust the scanning method according to the driving scene, improve the LiDAR perception ability, help enhance the automatic driving performance. In terms of software intelligence, M1 can be equipped with mature and embeddable point cloud AI perception algorithms. Related article：RoboSense Partners with GAC Aion to Deliver Mass-produced Advanced Autonomous Vehicles with LiDAR

At the same time, M1 guarantees the safety and reliability of point cloud data quality in various driving scenarios through a series of patented technologies, eliminates thorny problems in the industry from the product side, and built-in complete supporting functions such as OTA upgrade, stain detection, smart cleaning, smart heating, performance detection, power management, network management, etc. It has achieved SIL-2 and ASIL-B functional safety levels to help the vehicle perception system achieve ASIL-D functional safety design.

RoboSense will provide clients with continuously upgraded smart LiDAR system product solutions, jointly advance the evolution of smart driving experience, and accelerate the transformation and innovation of smart vehicle ecology. Promoting automated driving and advanced assisted driving passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, logistics vehicles, robots, public smart transportation, and vehicle-road collaboration to achieve large-scale commercial use steadily and quickly.

