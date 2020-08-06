Road debut in Austria: MAN Lion’s City E impresses during test run in Linz

Four days, tight urban area, steeply rising roads: The MAN Lion’s City E mastered every challenge in test operation, convincing the fleet managers and drivers of LINZ AG LINIEN. With the MAN Lion’s City EfficientHybrid, the company is already relying on clean and efficient solutions from MAN for urban transport. The aim is to identify further future-proof, environmentally friendly solutions for public transport as early as possible. The electric drive plays an important role here.

LINZ AG LINIEN test MAN Lion’s City E in 12-metre version in regular service for four days

Last autumn, LINZ AG LINIEN ordered 88 MAN Lion’s City with MAN EfficientHybrid

With its new MAN Lion’s City series, MAN Truck & Bus offers future-proof solutions for the challenges of public transport

Already 75 per cent of LINZ AG LINIEN passengers travel electrically. “Public transport is an important component of climate protection. That’s why we’re always interested in new environment-friendly technologies,” says Johann Frisch, LINZ AG LINIEN operations manager, adding: “We keep a close eye on which new technologies and products are coming onto the market. We were all the more pleased to be one of the first transport companies to test the MAN Lion’s City E”.

The all-electric MAN city bus was presented for the first time in the Alpine Republic at the Federal Conference of Austrian Bus and Coach Companies (Bundesfachtagung der österreichischen Autobusunternehmen) last year. The MAN Lion’s City E celebrated its road premiere in Austria in mid-May 2020 and for four days in Linz showed what it is capable of. “We sent the E-bus out on a demanding test track to see how it copes with inclines, how it accelerates, what comfort it offers and, of course, what the range is like. “And all the participants at the premiere in Linz are thrilled. The MAN Lion’s City E impressively demonstrated its qualities and passed the test with flying colours,” says Lars Heydecke, Head of Sales & Product Bus at MAN Truck & Bus Vertrieb Österreich GesmbH. On the road in Linz he drove in the narrow urban area as well as on steeply rising roads.

The city bus impressed the fleet managers of LINZ AG LINIEN especially on the gradients. Thanks to the ergonomically designed driver’s workplace, which scores points for its high level of functionality and well thought-out arrangement of the controls, drivers can concentrate fully on the road traffic. But driving dynamics and acceleration combined with a smooth driving style also speak for themselves. In the solo bus with a length of 12 metres, the fully electric drive train delivers 160 kW to a maximum of 240 kW. The energy for this comes from the modular batteries with 480 kWh installed capacity. The Lion’s City E thus reliably achieves a range of 200 km over the entire service life of the batteries, and under favourable conditions it can even reach 270 km. In the 12-meter version, the Lion’s City E can accommodate up to 88 passengers.

88 Lion’s City on the road in Linz with MAN EfficientHybrid

Linz, Austria’s third largest city, is already relying on the MAN Lion’s City EfficientHybrid – and thus on an efficient solution for inner-city traffic. “One of the decisive factors in the transport companies’ decision was that the new Lion’s City series with MAN EfficientHybrid is particularly economical and environmentally friendly,” says Rudi Kuchta, Head Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus. In addition to the delivery of two-axle solo buses with a length of 12 metres and three-axle articulated buses with a length of 18 metres, the order also includes a full-service contract and a director’s workshop contract. Technical support will be provided by the MAN Truck & Bus Center Ansfelden. Delivery of the total of 88 MAN Lion’s City has begun. By 2024, all vehicles are to be in operation and will bring residents and visitors to Linz safely and comfortably to their destination.

The city buses are powered by ultramodern Euro 6d engines with the latest MAN EfficientHybrid technology. The system makes a significant contribution to reducing fuel consumption and emissions and thus to improving air quality in city centres. This is achieved by the standard stop-start function, which ensures whisper quiet and emission-free stops in city traffic. In addition to the aspects of environmental friendliness and economy, safety and comfort also play a major role for LINZ AG LINIEN. Thanks to a comprehensive range of interior equipment – including WLAN, USB ports, red leather seating, stainless steel handrails, air conditioning and heating – passengers arrive at their destination relaxed at all times. In addition, the MAN hybrids are equipped with numerous safety systems that provide the driver with the best possible support. To ensure their safety, the driver’s workplaces are surrounded by a closed cab. The protective barrier also helps to protect the driver and passengers in the best possible way against possible infection with the corona virus or other infections.

New city bus generation with future-proof solutions for public transport

With the new MAN Lion’s City series, MAN Truck & Bus offers future-proof solutions for the challenges of public transport. “Whether state-of-the-art diesel and gas engines, the new MAN EfficientHybrid or the fully electric MAN Lion’s City E – cities have the whole range of clean and efficient drive systems at their disposal. And just how important sustainable mobility is to many operators and transport companies is impressively demonstrated by the example of Linz,” Kuchta sums up.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus