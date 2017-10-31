Rini Sherony, Senior Principal Engineer, Toyota Collaborative Safety Research Center, confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Rini Sherony, Senior Principal Engineer, Toyota Collaborative Safety Research Center, has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Rini Sherony is a Senior Principal Engineer at Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center (CSRC), part of Toyota Motor North America. She has been with Toyota for the past 19 years, working in active safety research, system design, evaluation/planning and data analysis.

Currently Rini is the lead for active safety, active and passive safety integration collaboration research and data analysis. Her responsibilities include development of standardised test procedures, test targets, testing, sensor requirements and benefit estimation for active safety systems like pre-collision, pedestrian pre-collision system, road departure warning system, etc.

She is actively involved in SAE Active Safety committees developing pedestrian target standards. She is also a member of the Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineers (IEEE) and the Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine (AAAM). Rini has authored/coauthored close to 100 papers/publications and has been granted 10 US patents.

About Connected Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Connected Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit takes place on 13 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.