Ricky Lao promoted to Director, Product Planning Hyundai and Genesis, Hyundai Motor North America

Hyundai Motor North America has promoted Ricky Lao to director of Product Planning Hyundai and Genesis. Lao will focus on delivering the most competitive vehicles in the automotive industry to shape the future landscape of connected, autonomous and electrified mobility.

“Ricky has continued to consistently showcase his leadership skills and will be a great asset to the organization in this strategic and highly visible role,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “He knows the breadth and depth of the automotive business, provides technical and customer knowledge with outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills to help further position Hyundai as a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.”

Most recently Lao was senior group manager, Genesis Product Planning. He has over 15 years of industry experience including Toyota and General Motors. He has a BS in electrical engineering and BA in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

