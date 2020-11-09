Ricardo shares perspectives on future truck technology at ATZ heavy-duty engines event

Ricardo is once again sponsoring the ATZ Live heavy-duty, on- and off highway engines event on 10-11 November – to be held online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic – and will present papers on a range of technology themes of affecting the next generation of more efficient and less polluting heavy-duty vehicles.

Ricardo will present three papers live to the online audience of Heavy-Duty, On- and Off-Highway Engines 2020. On Tuesday 10 November at 12.00 CET, Ricardo head of commercial vehicle and off-highway and event advisory board member Andy Skipton-Carter, will present on the topic ‘Future heavy truck propulsion system solutions including their impact on total cost of ownership’. This presentation will focus on the new powertrain technology options for heavy duty trucks, including electrified solutions fuel cells, and high efficiency combustion engines operating on synthesized e-fuels.

Focusing on the challenge of future emissions regulations, Ricardo chief engineer for heavy-duty propulsion David Bennet will present ‘Meeting the challenge of Euro VII emissions legislation’ at 14.15 CET. On the following day, 11 November, at 09.00 CET, Ricardo chief engineer for engines and emissions controls Trevor Downes, will present ‘A dedicated spark-ignition heavy-duty engine for multiple future fuels.’

Throughout the event Ricardo will maintain a virtual presence so that delegates can discuss the themes of the conference will Ricardo experts.

SOURCE: Ricardo