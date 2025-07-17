All charged up: from Copenhagen to Bergen in the A6 e-tron

Three countries, one thousand kilometers, and pure electric power: a small group of journalists traveled through Denmark, Sweden, and Norway in the A6 Sportback e-tron performance

Three countries, one thousand kilometers, and pure electric power: a small group of journalists traveled through Denmark, Sweden, and Norway in the A6 Sportback e-tron performance1. They drove the high-range Audi from Copenhagen to Bergen – through charming towns, over impressive bridges, and along breathtaking waterfalls, national parks, and fjords.

Scandinavia is the perfect place to experience the benefits of all-electric travel. The fast-charging infrastructure is well developed, and electric cars are sometimes allowed to use bus lanes and park for free. On this special journey, a small group of journalists find out that a Scandinavian road trip isn’t just great for driving, but the landscapes are stunning too. For our first stage, covering around 600 kilometers, we head eastward from Copenhagen over the world’s longest cable-stayed bridge and through the nearly four-kilometer-long Drogden Tunnel. After a good 470 kilometers, it’s time for a quick recharging break: the 350 kW fast-charging station feeds 27 kWh into the A6 e-tron’s battery in just seven minutes. The Audi cruises almost silently along the remaining 140 kilometers to Oslo – our day’s destination has been reached.

On day two, the city highway gives way to well-developed country roads, which gradually become more winding and narrow – this is where the A6 e-tron can really show off its dynamic handling. “What an impressive driving experience!” says one of the participants. Hardangervidda Passage, the Vøringsfossen waterfall, and Eidfjord are simply hard to beat in terms of scenic beauty.

One last quick charging stop at kilometer 855, and then the trip in the all-electric A6 continues towards Bergen – passing over the impressive 1,380-meter-long Hardanger Bridge and through the more than 7,700-meter-long Vallavik Tunnel. When the odometer reads 1,057 kilometers, we’ve reached our destination: Bergen, the second largest city in Norway and departure port of the famous Hurtigruten mail ships. The media reps enjoy the fantastic view of the fjords surrounding Bergen, chat about their impressions of the drive, and all agree: this road trip was both varied and relaxed.

1Audi A6 Sportback e-tron performance: Electric power consumption (combined): 15.9–14.0 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions (combined): 0 g/km; CO2 class: A

SOURCE: Audi