Suzuki’s biogas project adopted for UNIDO’s industrial cooperation programme

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter, Suzuki) applied the “Biogas project: Collaboration between Indian dairy sector and Japanese automobile sector to address social issues in India” to the “Industrial cooperation programme in the Global South through technology transfer from Japan”, which was publicly invited by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and has been adopted for the programme.

UNIDO is conducting the programme “Industrial cooperation programme in the Global South through technology transfer from Japan” to promote technological innovation, strengthen supply chains and establish industrial infrastructure in Global South countries by supporting Japanese companies in conducting large-scale demonstrations, funded by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Government of Japan.

Suzuki is working to start the operation of a biogas plant for the production and supply of biogas made from cow dung with the National Dairy Development Board and a local dairy industry association in India and operations will begin from 2025 accordingly. Biogas, a carbon-neutral fuel, can be used as fuel for CNG vehicles, which account for approximately 20% of the Indian passenger car market, and contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, improving energy self-sufficiency, creating new jobs, and purchasing cow dung will lead to improvements in rural income and living standards. Following this adoption, we will work toward the construction of new biogas plants incorporating Japanese technology.

Suzuki will continue to work on the biogas business in order to contribute to both growth and carbon neutrality in India.

SOURCE: Suzuki