Logistik Schmitt expands electric fleet with Mercedes-Benz eActros 600

Long-standing Mercedes-Benz Trucks partner receives first five of 23 battery-electric trucks

Logistics provider Logistik Schmitt, based in Bietigheim, Germany, is among the pioneers of electric mobility in the transport sector. With electric trucks and its own depot charging infrastructure, the company is committed to advancing e-mobility in heavy-duty commercial transport. To achieve this, Schmitt has relied on Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ battery-electric vehicles for several years, extensively testing prototypes and pre-series models. Recently, the company received the first five of 23 eActros 600 trucks at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth, expanding its electric operations from national and regional routes to international long-haul transport.

Proven Partnership and real-world testing

In 2019, Schmitt tested an eActros 300 prototype on a shuttle route between its warehouse in Ötigheim and the nearby Mercedes-Benz Gaggenau plant in Rastatt. The truck replaced a conventional diesel vehicle for transporting transmission housings, covering about 168 km daily in a three-shift operation.

By 2021, these prototypes were replaced with near-series eActros 300 units for expanded logistics tasks. Since 2023, Schmitt has operated six eActros 300 tractor units for Daimler Truck’s plant logistics. These will now be complemented by the eActros 600.

The long-haul eActros 600 has also been in use at Schmitt since last year, including cross-border operations between Germany and Hungary. Since May, two eActros 600 prototypes have been running a 1,000 km daily loop between Daimler Buses in Mannheim and a supplier near Leipzig, charging at the Mannheim plant and Milence’s charging park at Hermsdorfer Kreuz.

As part of Daimler Truck’s “Electrify Inbound Logistics” project, Schmitt is one of 14 partners delivering parts and components to the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth using the eActros 600. The initiative recently launched with a symbolic convoy from Wörth.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck