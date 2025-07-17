Tata Punch becomes India’s fastest SUV to cross 6 lakh milestone in under 4 years, celebrates with “India ki SUV” campaign

Tata Motors today announced a historic milestone for its revolutionary compact SUV, Punch, which has surpassed 6 lakh production milestone in less than four years—a record-breaking feat that cements its position as India’s favorite SUV

Tata Motors today announced a historic milestone for its revolutionary compact SUV, Punch, which has surpassed 6 lakh production milestone in less than four years—a record-breaking feat that cements its position as India’s favorite SUV.

Launched in October 2021 with the vision of making the SUV experience accessible to every Indian, the Tata Punch pioneered an entirely new segment — the sub-compact SUV. Since then, it has struck a powerful chord with customers across the nation. From bustling metros to aspiring hinterlands, the Punch has emerged as a symbol of choice, reliability, and style, reshaping the contours of the Indian automotive landscape. It made history by becoming the highest-selling car in the country in CY2024. Whether navigating urban streets or rural trails, appealing to first-time buyers, young professionals, or growing families — the Punch has evolved into more than just a car.

Speaking about the Punch and its deep connection with the growing aspirations of a bold and confident India, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Punch embodies the spirit of a new India — bold, self-assured, and ready to forge its own path. Crossing the 6 lakh milestone is more than a production achievement; it’s a reflection of the immense trust that over 6 lakh Indians have placed in a vehicle that represents confidence, presence, and a fresh start to their journeys. It’s especially heartening to see how Punch has become the natural first choice for so many first-time car buyers. Punch is not just a car — it’s a breakthrough brand that has sparked a cultural shift and redefined what India expects from the first car in their family. With the launch of the ‘India Ki SUV’ campaign, we celebrate this extraordinary journey and the customers who made it possible. This is more than a celebration of numbers — it’s a tribute to a product that made SUV attitude accessible to all, without ever compromising on substance.”

Punch’s success story is driven by its broad-based appeal:

A Vehicle of the People Punch is the top choice for first-time car buyers , offering the perfect blend of convenience, safety, and SUV stance – Nearly 70% of Punch ICE owners are first-time car buyers Punch has gained strong traction among women drivers , who appreciate its smart design—combining a compact footprint with high ground clearance and a commanding road view, making it both practical and empowering . This trend is most clearly reflected in the fact that 25% Punch.ev owners are women —a rapidly growing force in the personal mobility landscape Punch’s appeal cuts across India’s urban and rural landscapes , proving its versatility in diverse terrains and lifestyles . Ownership is impressively balanced—24% from Tier 1 cities, 42% from Tier 2, and 34% from Tier 3 towns—highlighting its deep-rooted connection with consumers nationwide.

A Segment Defining Icon

Since its debut in October 2021, the Tata Punch has redefined the compact SUV segment with its distinctive design, robust performance, and 5-star safety rating . It pioneered the sub-compact SUV category , making SUV ownership accessible to a wider audience and reshaping the Indian automotive landscape. In 2024, the Punch made history by becoming the highest-selling car in India , a testament to its universal appeal — from urban streets to rural trails , and from first-time buyers to young professionals and families . It has firmly established itself as the primary choice of 1st time car buyers—offering them a confident, feature-rich SUV experience right from their first purchase.

Celebrating with “India Ki SUV” Campaign

To commemorate this extraordinary journey, Tata Motors has launched a new nationwide campaign titled “India Ki SUV”. The campaign celebrates the lakhs of Indians who have made the Tata Punch a part of their lives and showcases stories of empowerment, exploration, and everyday adventure. It reflects how the Tata Punch has grown beyond being just a car—it has become a symbol of ambition and confidence for a new India. Whether it’s the safety-conscious families or the adventure junkies in cities, spirited youth in Tier 2 and 3 towns, or first-time buyers chasing new bold beginnings, the Punch has resonated across regions and generations. With over 6 lakh Tata Punch on the road, this campaign honours not just a milestone, but the diverse journeys that got it here—each driven by purpose, pride, and possibility. India Ki SUV is a tribute to the spirit of a nation that’s moving forward, boldly and together.

A Legacy in the Making

With its bold design, 5-star safety rating, and go-anywhere capability, Punch continues to lead the compact SUV segment. As Tata Motors looks to the future, Punch remains a proud symbol of innovation, inclusivity, and Indian ingenuity.

