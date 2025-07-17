Largest eBus order in Spain: Valencia orders a total of 84 city buses from MAN

Major order comprises 57 all-electric Lion's City 12 E and 27 Lion's City 18 with MAN EfficientHybrid technology

A big step for sustainable mobility in Spain: The municipal transport company of Valencia (EMT) has ordered 84 modern city buses from MAN Truck & Bus – including 57 fully electric Lion’s City 12 E and 27 Lion’s City 18 with MAN EfficientHybrid technology. This is the largest eBus order for MAN in Spain. “It is a great success. Our battery-electric buses are already on the road in Valencia, as in many other Spanish cities,“ says Robert Katzer, Head of Sales & Product Bus at MAN Truck & Bus, adding: ”The fact that the MAN eBus fleet is being further expanded clearly shows how satisfied drivers, operators and passengers are with our vehicles.” EMT have awarded MAN the contract for two of four lots of their vehicle tender. The contract is worth around 50 million euros and includes vehicle delivery and maintenance of the MAN buses.

Valencia’s sustainable transformation gathers pace

MAN has secured the largest share of one of the most extensive public orders for electric and hybrid buses in Spain this year. The order is part of a large-scale investment plan by the city of Valencia to modernize its bus fleet and reduce local emissions. “The aim is to make public transport in the metropolis as sustainable as possible. This is also possible thanks to our city buses, which stand for efficiency, reliability and environmental friendliness,” says Katzer. “EMT’s decision shows their confidence in our products and our technological expertise. We are delighted to be working with Valencia to make an important contribution to the transport revolution in one of Spain’s largest cities.”

With the tender for a total of 161 buses, Valencia is systematically driving forward the renewal of its fleet. The fleet conversion is part of a comprehensive investment program with a total volume of around 170 million euros, which provides for the introduction of 218 new electric and hybrid buses by 2028. The aim is to significantly reduce the average age of the fleet and reduce the proportion of diesel buses to below 7 percent by 2027. The new MAN vehicles – the Lion’s City E with a length of 12 meters and the Lion’s City EfficientHybrid with a length of 18 meters for maximum capacity requirements – will be delivered and put into operation in stages from the end of 2026.

Electrifying: MAN is pursuing a clear zero-emission strategy

The order from Valencia once again underlines MAN’s leading role in sustainable mobility. The company is pursuing a clear zero-emission strategy and the MAN Lion’s City E family has already been in successful operation for six years – with over 2,500 vehicles in Europe that have already covered more than 100 million kilometers. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, sales amounted to 283 eBuses. This corresponds to more than 50 percent of the city buses sold by MAN in Europe.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus