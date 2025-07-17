NFI’s New Flyer launches extended range option for Xcelsior CHARGE FC™ hydrogen fuel cell-electric bus

The option adds up to 120 miles of range for longer service routes

NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), today unveils a major range-boosting innovation for its Xcelsior CHARGE FC™ 40-foot hydrogen fuel cell-electric bus (FCEB). The new optional hydrogen four-tank-module significantly extends vehicle and operational flexibility, adding 17.5 additional kilograms of onboard fuel capacity.

This announcement is being made in partnership with Humboldt Transit Authority in northern California, where the technology is already proving successful on challenging, steep, real-world routes. Humboldt was one of the first agencies to deploy the extended range option in its fleet, and its performance has exceeded expectations in both range and reliability.

“We are excited to be the first public transit agency in North America to adopt this extended range feature from New Flyer,” said Greg Pratt, General Manager, Humboldt Transit Authority. “Performance in both fuel economy and range has exceeded our expectations, enabling more dependable service for our community. We are proud to showcase New Flyer’s technology here and demonstrate how forward-thinking solutions can benefit both the environment and the people we serve.”

“Mobility solutions should work for every community, whether in rural counties or growing cities,” said Jennifer McNeill, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, New Flyer and MCI. “We are excited to offer this extended range feature to support our customers with longer service routes, more aggressive duty cycles, and harsher climates.”

The additional four transverse-mounted tanks supplement five standard onboard hydrogen tanks, providing approximately 50% additional fuel capacity and extending the vehicle range by as much as 120 miles1. With this feature, the Xcelsior CHARGE FC can cover longer routes and more demanding duty cycles more efficiently, reducing the need for frequent refueling and helping transit agencies streamline their operations.

“With zero-emission buses, range matters, and this upgrade is a game-changer,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “We’re driving innovation at NFI to ensure our zero-emission models match or outperform traditional propulsion modes in efficiency, reliability, and performance.”

New Flyer has been a pioneer in hydrogen fuel cell bus technology for decades and continues to push the boundaries of clean transit innovation. The enhanced Xcelsior CHARGE FC features a lighter, high-efficiency fuel cell power module, recyclable high-power batteries, improved waterproof battery enclosures, and a more powerful electric drive system with up to 90% energy recovery. To learn more, visit newflyer.com/FC.

¹ Based on data from the FTA Altoona Bus Testing Program report for the New Flyer XHE40, Report No. LTI-BT-R1808-P, conducted by the Larson Transportation Institute’s Bus Research and Testing Center at Penn State University. The average fuel efficiency of a similar bus configuration is 7 miles per kilogram. This, along with an increase of 17.5 kilograms of usable hydrogen fuel capacity, results in approximately 120 miles of additional range.

SOURCE: NFI