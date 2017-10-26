Rheinmetall Automotive: New generation of passenger car piston assembly with 1.7 percent CO2 reduction

For years now, automotive legislation has been requiring a reduction in emissions. Concurrently, automakers’ demands regarding piston life-time and loading have risen. To address these trends, KS Kolbenschmidt has in recent years consistently expanded its capabilities in matters of systems integration and tribology, and one step in this direction has been the successful alliance with Riken, a Japanese piston ring manufacturer. One striking example of this cooperation is the development of custom-tailored piston assemblies with a high degree of friction reduction yet able to fulfil tough engineering challenges.

Liteks-4, a lightweight piston developed for gasoline engines, is now ready for series production. For high-performance applications the piston can be supplied with ring carrier and cooling gallery. Test bench measurements followed by vehicle simulations have shown a CO2 reduction in the region of 1.7 percent on NEDC cycle.

Since the market launch back in 2006, more than 100 million Liteks pistons have been installed and contributing towards environmental protection in vehicles around the globe. Right now, the newest generation, the Liteks-4, is ready for series production, having been tested by the most modern methods for function and robustness. Besides low weight, the emphasis on this generation has been focused on ambitious targets for friction losses.

For the same engineload condition, the newest piston concept allows some ten percent reduction in piston weight compared with the predecessor generation. This is true both of budget engines and highly charged direct-injection models, where the ring carrier and cooling gallery help cope with the severe thermal and mechanicalconditions. This weight loss has chiefly been made possible by the rigorous enhancement of specific features. The curved piston pin boss front surface allows a smooth transition to the piston side wall and, in conjunction with the two ribs in each of the ring zone undercuts, minimizes stress at the combustion side of the crown. The well-known material benefits of the high-temperature resistant KS309 alloy have also been fully exploited to allow wall thicknesses to be minimized.

Improved friction performance

The basis for this improved friction behavior on the fourth Liteks generation is the optimized basic structure of the piston and the further enhanced piston profile shape.