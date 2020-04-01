Resolutions adopted at SSAB’s 2020 AGM

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet

The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of result

The AGM resolved that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2019.

Discharge from liability

The AGM granted the directors and President & CEO discharge from liability in respect of the financial year 2019.

Board and auditor fees

The AGM resolved on the unchanged payment of Board fees in the amount of SEK 1,800,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 600,000 to each director who is not employed in the Group. Compensation to directors in respect of committee work in the Audit Committee will be paid in the amount of SEK 135,000 each, with the exception of the position of Chairman of the Audit Committee, for which payment will be made in the amount of SEK 225,000. Compensation to directors in respect of committee work in the Remuneration Committee will be paid in the amount of SEK 110,000 each, with the exception of the position of Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, for which payment will be made in the amount of SEK 170,000. Auditor fees will be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Directors

It was resolved that the Board of Directors will comprise eight members. Directors Bo Annvik, Petra Einarsson, Marika Fredriksson, Marie Grönborg, Bengt Kjell, Pasi Laine and Martin Lindqvist were re-elected. Annareetta Lumme-Timonen was elected as new member of the Board. Matti Lievonen was resigning member of the Board.

Bengt Kjell was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Auditors

It was resolved that the auditors will be one registered accounting firm. Ernst & Young AB was re-elected auditors for a term of office up to and including the 2021 AGM.

SOURCE: SSAB