Reservations open for fully-electric Honda e

Honda has announced that reservations for its new urban electric vehicle – Honda e – are now open in the UK, Germany, France and Norway. A dedicated online reservation website allows customers to reserve a priority status to order the Honda e with a refundable reservation fee. Customers will then be able to place an order from later this year with first deliveries of the vehicle from Spring 2020.

“We are delighted to be offering a reservation option to our customers in select European markets for the first time with the Honda e,” said Jean-Marc Streng, General Manager, Automobile Division – Honda Motor Europe Ltd. “The Honda e in prototype form has received an overwhelming response and with over 25,000 registrations of interest across Europe, customers now have the opportunity to secure priority status to order the model”.

The prototype of the Honda e was presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and confirmed that many of the signature features first revealed on the widely acclaimed 2017 Honda Urban EV Concept are being retained for production.

The Honda e takes a bold step with its design and technology and will contribute to Honda’s commitment of 100 per cent of automobile sales in Europe with electrified powertrains by 2025. The compact electric car offers trademark Honda driving dynamics, aided by the sporty rear-wheel drive format and advanced electric powertrain. The first compact Honda on a dedicated EV platform delivers a blend of efficiency, performance & usability that is perfect for urban environments. The Honda e will deliver a range of over 200km and the capability to ‘fast charge’ to 80% battery capacity in 30 minutes.

The contemporary styling of the Honda e is characterised by clean, simple body lines, smooth contours and stepless A-pillars that sit virtually flush with the glass. Inside, the spacious, contemporary interior creates a comfortable lounge-like feel with an intuitive and customisable dual touch-screen interface to keep passengers engaged with their connected lifestyles.

Customers in the select markets can now visit their national Honda website to make a reservation for priority ordering

SOURCE: Honda