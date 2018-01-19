Renault Zoe named ‘Best Used Electric Car’ by Diesel Car and Eco Car

The all-electric Renault ZOE has been recognised by Diesel Car and Eco Car Magazine’s judges by being named ‘Best Used Electric Car’ in Diesel Car and Eco Car’s Used Car Top 50, published today.

The Renault ZOE was recognised by Diesel Car and Eco Car for its good looks, relaxed driving style and affordability. Since launching in the UK in 2013, Renault has almost doubled the ZOE’s range from 130 miles (NEDC) to 250 miles (NEDC) thanks to technological advancements such as an increased battery capacity and an uprated motor.

Ian Robertson, Editor and Publisher, Diesel Car and Eco Car said: “While the LEAF’s looks are polarising, the handsome ZOE has no such trouble, but being based on the Clio, it’s quite a bit smaller. Still, this fits its urban runabout brief to perfection, and we can think of few better cars for whizzing around local roads. You’ll be doing so in near silence and with no tailpipe emissions to worry about, and benefits include no road tax or London Congestion Charge payments. You’ll need to check if batteries are included though, as some ZOEs have been bought on a battery rental package, which costs from £49 per month.”

Vincent Tourette, Managing Director, Renault UK, said of the result: “Having originally launched the all-electric ZOE back in 2013, five years later awareness of electric vehicles has accelerated and the number of competitors is growing quickly. Used ZOEs are becoming very popular amongst those wishing to become a part of the electric motoring revolution. It’s testament to the ZOE’s qualities, including its class-leading range, that it has been recognised by the Diesel Car and Eco Car judges.”

The ZOE is an all-electric, five-door supermini available in a choice of three trim levels and with two battery options. Despite its affordability, the entry level Expression Nav comes with a high level of standard specification including items such as climate control and the 7-inch touch screen R-Link 2 infotainment system with sat nav. In the most popular trim, Dynamique Nav, features include hands free keycard, automatic lights and wipers and rear parking sensors. The top-of-the-range Signature Nav trim provides buyers with features including supple leather upholstery, a seven speaker BOSE® audio system, heated front seats and a rear parking camera.

With the Z.E.40 battery, ZOE’s range is 250 miles (NEDC) and can charge from zero to 80 per cent full in as little as 60 minutes thanks to its patented Chameleon Charger™ that allows it to make the most of the widest range of power supplies and also keep charging times to a minimum. Renault estimates the real-world range in summer is equivalent to approximately 186 miles and 124 miles in winter. Renault’s Range OptimiZer technology ensures ZOE is highly efficient with its heat pump, a bi-modal braking system and Michelin ENERGY E-V tyres.

ZOE is available to purchase in two ways. Firstly, under a battery hire scheme, where ZOE pricing starts at £14,245 (OTR) after the Government Plug-in Car Grant with battery leasing from £49 per month. There is also an ‘Unlimited’ option with no mileage cap, priced at £110 per month.

You can also buy the ZOE outright. ZOE i ‘full purchase’ models start from £19,845 (OTR) after the Government Plug-in Car Grant, giving the buyer full ownership of the car and battery and no monthly battery lease payment.

This Diesel Car and Eco Car award builds on ZOE’s other recent achievements that include:

‘Best Small Company Car’ at Carbuyer Best Cars Awards 2018,

‘Best Eco Car’ at Parkers Awards 2018,

‘Best Pure Electric and Hybrid Car’ at Green Apple Awards 2017,

‘Game Changer 2017’ at Autocar Awards 2017,

‘Best ULEV’ at Fleet World Awards 2017,

‘Best Electric Car’ at What Car? Awards 2017

ZOE is the best-selling electric vehicle in Europe and more than 6,000 ZOE have been sold since launching in the UK in 2013. ZOE is one of three models in Renault’s diverse electric vehicle range which also includes the Twizy quadricycle and the recently uprated Kangoo Van Z.E. 33 and the forthcoming Master Z.E. large panel van.

For more information on the Renault electric vehicle range please visit www.renault.co.uk

