Renault raises awareness among young drivers about the risks of excessive speed

The "human first program" illustrates Renault's commitment to the safety of drivers, passengers, and other road users worldwide

“human first program”: Addressing the Real Causes of Road Accidents

Renault develops numerous safety innovations with a 360-degree approach. The program is based on four pillars: prevention, correction, protection, and rescue. The goal is to act before, during, and after an accident.

In this context, in February, Renault opened the patent for the fireman access, allowing all manufacturers to use it under a free license to facilitate rescue operations in case of accidents.

Road accidents are the leading cause of death among young adults worldwide(1).

Despite efforts by automakers to reduce the number and severity of accidents, there has been a slowdown in the decline of road fatalities since 2010. Today, 52% of fatal accidents related to excessive speed involve individuals under 35 years old(1). In response, Renault aims to raise awareness among young drivers about the risks of driving at excessive speeds.

A Formula 1 driver raises awareness among young drivers worldwide about the risks of excessive speed

In the film, Pierre GASLY, a driver for the BWT Alpine Formula One® Team, takes on the role of a coach, guiding a young driver in a Clio on the Monaco Grand Prix circuit. He shares his advice and expertise on speed to help the driver gain confidence behind the wheel while emphasizing a crucial message: speed belongs on the track, not on the road.

This global campaign was launched on April 6, with the first TV broadcast in France during the Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix. It is also being promoted on social media to directly reach the 18-24 age group.

A complementary initiative will include a double-page spread in the French press starting April 10.

“safety car”: A speed limiting package available for Clio

As a best-selling model, the Clio is the vehicle many young people learn to drive in. Renault offers a practical solution to limit its maximum speed(2) to 110 km/h(3), through a reversible speed-limiting device available in the Renault Network.

This speed limitation is achieved through a post-sale engine control unit configuration that restricts the vehicle’s speed setting, cruise control, and speed limiter to a maximum of 110 km/h by default.

Once activated, the driver can still set the cruise control or speed limiter, but without exceeding 110 km/h.

This operation is reversible, and the vehicle can regain its original configuration after another visit to the Renault Network.

For the launch, the service is offered in France at a price of 59 euros per operation, exclusively for Clio models sold in the country(2).

(1) on toll highways, source: ASFA, 2019-2023 period

(2) see eligibility conditions on www.renault.fr/safetycar

(3) maximum legal speed on highways during the 2 or 3-year probationary period following the issuance of a driver’s license

SOURCE: Renault