Renault eWays: the electric mobility of today and tomorrow revealed at 5pm (Paris time)

From 15 to 27 October 2020, the first edition of Renault eWays will be held, a digital event for an unprecedented electric experience. Over a ten-day period, Groupe Renault will explore the future of mobility, cities and technologies alongside experts, partners and citizens to develop the debate around electromobility. Press conferences, world premieres, keynotes and exchanges are on the agenda, accessible from the dedicated website eways.groupe.renault.com.

Today, the 15 October 2020, the group will present two world premieres that are 100% electric:

A new showcar announcing Renault’s future electric hatchback, based on the all-new CMF-EV platform dedicated to electric,

Spring, the electric car accessible to all, which embodies the new Dacia revolution.

The event will also present the extended range of electric and electrified models including the Renault Arkana E-TECH Hybrid, the new hybrid SUV Coupe for Europe.

