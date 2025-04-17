Renault Emblème: a laboratory on wheels for low-carbon mobility

Responding to the challenges of climate change and the conservation of resources, the automotive industry is engaged in a major transformation

Every technical, technological and stylistic choice was dictated by stringent specifications, targeting new levels of low-carbon mobility. Renault Emblème explores intelligent, credible and viable combinations, particularly in terms of resources, materials, production, use and end-of-life recovery.

In this way, it achieves a 70% reduction in the carbon footprint for the production of all parts. At the same time, 50% of the materials used to build the car are recycled and virtually all the materials used are recyclable at the end of their service life. Engineers and designers worked together to find the best solutions in terms of aerodynamics and energy efficiency. The result is stunning: an elegant shooting brake, 4.80 metres long, with equal emphasis on styling, interior technology and its carbon footprint.

Renault Emblème is an invitation to travel with a cabin of contemporary, poetic design. Innovative technologies include a new wide openR panorama screen spanning the length of the dashboard.

The dual-energy electric powertrain under the rear floor is powered by electricity and hydrogen, an ideal combination for more low-carbon journeys over both short and long distances.

Renault Group is positioning itself as a key player in low-carbon mobility. Following the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, the Group adapted its strategy in order to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of its activities and contribute to maintaining the global temperature increase well below 2°C.

Contributing to the goal of carbon neutrality, Renault Group is seeking to achieve net zero globally by 2050 and by 2040 for operations in Europe. This ambition is supported in particular by Ampere, the Group entity dedicated to intelligent electric vehicles. Renault Emblème is at the forefront of this revolution!

“The ambition of the Renault Emblème project was to achieve maximum decarbonisation by designing a car that is attractive, efficient, family-friendly, comfortable, high-tech and versatile in use. More than a concept car, it’s a demo car on the road that’s a pleasure to look at, to be in and to drive – a real invitation to travel!” Fabrice Cambolive, CEO Renault Brand

A methodology based on vehicle lifecycle analysis

Life cycle analysis (LCA) is a scientific method used to quantify a vehicle’s environmental impacts from cradle to grave. It factors in raw material extraction and component production, as well as vehicle assembly, transport, use, maintenance and recycling. It is the international, multi-criterion tool used by Renault Group. One of its main uses is to calculate the global warming potential associated with greenhouse gas emissions measured in CO 2 equivalent (CO 2 eq) per vehicle. Renault Group calculates the actual consumption of its vehicles over 200,000 km and 15 years.

A Megane E-Tech electric, for example, emits 25 tonnes of CO 2 eq during its life cycle. This is practically half the amount of an equivalent model running on fossil fuels (50 tonnes of CO 2 eq in the case of a Captur with a petrol engine built in 2019). All-electric mobility, in other words, is more virtuous in terms of CO 2 eq emissions. On this basis, the total for the Emblème project is just 5 tonnes of CO 2 eq from cradle to grave. That’s a reduction of almost 90%!

For Renault Emblème, this figure of 5 tonnes of CO 2 eq from cradle to grave is more than a promise. It has been calculated and audited by independent experts from IFPEN (Institut Français du Pétrole et des Energies Nouvelles).

The decarbonisation strategy pursued by Renault Group (= reducing GHG emissions = reducing our carbon footprint) takes account of the entire vehicle life cycle. Emissions in tonnes of CO 2 eq per vehicle are calculated using a proven methodology covering each stage in the cycle:

Supply of raw materials and parts Manufacturing (plants) Usage (when the car is on the road) End of life (vehicle recycling/recyclability).

The levers of decarbonisation in each of these phases are:

Energy efficiency Use of renewable energy The circular economy

A global approach to eco-design

Achieving this figure of just 5 tonnes of CO 2 eq from cradle to grave demanded an ultra-efficient eco-design approach by Ampere, starting with the first stroke of the designer’s pencil and encompassing all the components of the vehicle. The quest for CO 2 eq savings involved all stages of the process: from exterior design to the production of interior materials, through to powertrain development. Supported by modern, high-performance tools, project designers and engineers pushed the cursor to the limit in terms of innovation.

“Renault Emblème rises to the challenges of decarbonization. It concentrates the engineering and innovation solutions necessary for the cars designed and produced by Renault Group to aim for net zero carbon. It embodies decarbonized and resource-respectful mobility, conceived from design to end of life, in an ecosystemic and collective manner, with our partners and suppliers across the entire value chain. In addition to providing a preview of upcoming design silhouettes, it incorporates technologies developed by Ampère, which will be gradually introduced in the next generations of vehicles.” Cléa Martinet, VP Sustainability, Renault Group

Weight and why it matters

A vehicle’s weight impacts its emissions at several levels: when materials are extracted, in production and transport, during use (impact on energy consumption) and when the vehicle is recycled. To limit the weight of Renault Emblème to just 1,800 kilos, designers sought to shed every unnecessary kilo, while maintaining the quality of on-board features (comfort, safety, etc.).

A 70% reduction in the carbon footprint of parts production

Seven materials and components account for 90% of the car’s carbon footprint: battery, steel, aluminium, polymers, electronic components, tyres, fuel cell and tank.

By involving a range of industrial partners in the eco-design process, Renault was able to optimise the choice and diversity of materials used for Renault Emblème from the outset. The list of partners included: AKWEL, Autoneum, ArcelorMittal, CEA (French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Constellium, Dicastal, Forvia, Forvia / Hella, Michelin, OPmobility, STMicroelectronics, Valeo and Verkor.

Stringent specifications set out every detail of the vehicle’s composition in order to achieve a 70% reduction in the carbon footprint of parts production: steel, aluminium, plastics, tyres, glass, electronics, etc.

A collaborative project involving the automotive ecosystem

More than twenty partners, all experts in their own fields, worked on the project with Renault and Ampere. Each one brought their own technology or know-how to the table as part of the drive to optimise decarbonisation, with no trade-off in value or quality. To achieve the highest possible level of decarbonisation, each partner implemented their own innovations at their own level in pursuit of the most appropriate energy efficiency solutions involving the use of low-carbon energy as part of a circular economy approach:

Door handles – AKWEL

The “sensitive” door handles were designed under an eco-design approach. Extremely favorable for aerodynamics, their optimized design has reduced the overall weight of the finished part by 60%. The simplification of the mechanism has resulted in a reduction of 50 components, while still providing an opening activation response of 0.1 seconds.

The parts, made from a single material, contain 65% recycled content, contributing to an 88% reduction in carbon emissions.

AKWEL also designed the electric hood opening system for the front trunk “Frunk”.

Body parts – ArcelorMittal

Using advanced high strength steels (AHSS) and press hardenable steels (PHS), ArcelorMittal reduced the weight of the steel required for the body-in-white by 8%, for greater energy efficiency and decarbonisation. The XCarb® Recycled and Renewably Produced steels in the B-pillar include a high level of circular content (minimum 75%) and are produced solely with renewable electricity, for a 69% reduction in CO₂eq. emissions. ArcelorMittal aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, through a combination of technologies that may include direct iron reduction, the use of natural gas and green hydrogen.

Single-material thermal and acoustic insulation – Autoneum

Autoneum designed 32 parts for Emblème with thermal and/or acoustic properties, both inside and outside the vehicle. They include the underbody fairing, floor mats, boot liners, acoustic parts, powertrain compartment absorbers and front storage. These parts were made from single-material polyester fibres, which are extremely light and easy to recycle. The production process made maximum use of renewable electricity and recycled off-cuts. Based on weight savings (25%), a high level of recycled content, a waste-free production process and the excellent recyclability of end-of-life materials, Autoneum was able to reduce the overall carbon footprint of its components by 70%.

Alloy wheels – Dicastal

The Renault Emblem rims have been designed with eco-design in mind, with a design close to the solid wheel, particularly conducive to aerodynamics. Thin and extremely light (wheel 16,5kg and addon 0,88kg), they are made from aluminium of 70% from the circular economy. Their manufacture emits just 195 kg of CO 2 eq.

Tyres – Michelin

Tyres play a crucial role in low-carbon vehicle projects, since they account for around 20% of vehicle energy consumption. On its unveiling at the Paris Motor Show, Emblème was fitted with specially designed and optimised MICHELIN Primacy 215/45-R22 tyres. Optimised for aerodynamic performance, the tyres developed by Michelin push back the limits of rolling resistance still further. The Slimline has a rolling resistance of4.5 kg/T, with no trade-off on other aspects of performance, compared with 5.5 kg/T for conventional tyres. Based on LCA, this innovation will improve vehicle durability by 55% and reduce the carbon footprint of the tyres by over 40% by 2035.

Hydrogen tank – OPMobility

To reduce the vehicle’s weight and carbon footprint, the hydrogen tank is made from carbon fibre using low-carbon energy.

Interior – Forvia

For the vehicle interior, particularly the dashboard, Forvia selected coverings based on recycled or natural materials (linen, pineapple), which also have the advantage of being carbon sinks, i.e. capable of storing CO₂.

The contact zones on the door panels and central console are upholstered in skins made from pineapple fibres, a lighter and more sustainable alternative to animal leather.

The dashboard is upholstered in linen made in Normandy (France). This innovative process adds structural properties to the aesthetic qualities of this material, while also eliminating waste.

For the door inserts and dashboard strip, the assembly process was optimised using innovative solutions requiring no welding or gluing, for easier recycling.

As part of a Shy Tech approach, the conventional controls are replaced with buttons concealed under the surface (window lifts, central screen), for a more durable minimalist design.

Headlights – Forvia Hella

The headlamps developed by Forvia Hella halve their lifecycle CO 2 eq emissions compared to conventional headlamps. To do this, they use fresnel lenses, which require 80% less material. Optimized design, the use of innovative injection processes, as well as the use of recycled and bio-sourced materials, contribute to half of the reduction in carbon footprint. The manufacture of the product in carbon-neutral factories from the end of 2025 will contribute up to 30%. Finally, the adaptive light intensity control reduces energy consumption by 60% in the city centre.

Aluminium doors – Constellium

One key advantage of aluminium is that it can be recycled infinitely without losing any of its properties. Processing recycled aluminium for body panels requires just 5% of the energy needed to produce primary metal, while also emitting little CO 2 .eq.

To make the doors for Emblème, Constellium used primary aluminium, produced by electrolysis using low-carbon electricity, and recycled aluminium from the circular economy. This illustrates the long-term circularity potential of aluminium in cars.

Electronic components – ST Microelectronics

Emblème uses ST’s SiC technology for the traction inverter, to convert energy from the EV battery to drive the motor. SiC is an innovative technology that complements silicon in power electronics, essential for managing energy flows, autonomy, and vehicle charging. It is more robust than silicon for high-performance EVs and more environmentally friendly, as it reduces energy losses, handles higher power and voltage levels, and offers better energy and thermal performance. By 2030 ST aims to reduce CO 2 eq emissions of the traction inverter by ~80% over its lifetime, compared to a 2018 Renault Megane. This reduction is based on ST’s carbon neutrality roadmap, covering all direct and indirect emissions and product transportation, and achieving 100% renewable electricity sourcing by 2027. Innovative semiconductor designs will also cut CO 2 eq emissions in production and use phases.

Complete windscreen wiper system – Valeo

Valeo has developed an innovative wiper system comprising a brushless motor, Nanojet Aquablade™ wipers and 3D printed polymer parts, for a total reduction in CO 2 eq emissions around 60%. The Nanojet Aquablade™ is made from recycled materials and uses a technology with a larger number of spray holes along its blade, which is of a smaller diameter than the conventional AquaBlade™ achieving 60% reduction in CO 2 eq emissions. This design improves cleaning performance while requiring fewer cycles to maintain the same wiping quality. As a result, it uses less cleaning solution, and therefore works with a smaller, lighter tank.

3D printed polymer parts reduce CO 2 eq emissions by half. Finally, the brushless motor is lighter and more efficient, reducing CO 2 eq emissions by 70%.

Electric battery – Verkor

Designed by Verkor, with a production projection towards 2035, the Renault Emblème electric battery displays a 72% reduction in carbon emissions compared to an equivalent traditional battery. This performance is achieved through optimized manufacturing processes, a factory powered by low-carbon electricity, local suppliers, and optimized recycling of waste and end-of-life batteries.

An innovative process for seat upholstery

Polyester is used not only in woven form for the seats but has also been thermoformed as a floor covering. All the colours of the fully recycled and recyclable woven polyester seen around the interior were created by weaving threads of just four different colours (cyan, magenta, yellow and black). Known as additive synthesis, this process eliminates the need for dyes, emits less CO 2 eq. emissions and can produce up to 62 shades of colour.

“With Emblème, we wanted to bring the automotive industry’s ecosystem towards more sustainable mobility. This decarbonization laboratory is designed to operate without any compromise on all features such as comfort, safety, and connectivity. It is the result of an exploratory, horizontal, and collective approach. Between Renault Group and 20 partners, all experts in their fields, barrier-free innovation has enabled us to reach the ambitious decarbonization target set at the beginning of the project.” Pascal Tribotté, Project Manager Renault Emblème

