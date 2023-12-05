Renault do Brasil announces investment of EUR 350 million to produce a new C-SUV

In the International Game Plan 2027, the Renault brand announced three brand new C-segment SUVs coming between 2024 and 2027 for international markets

Renault do Brasil has announced an investment of Eur 350 million at the Ayrton Senna Complex in Paraná, with a view to produce a completely new C-SUV on the Renault Group’s new Modular Platform, the same that is used for Kardian. The announcement was made yesterday, December 4, in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, at the Ayrton Senna Complex, in the presence of the Vice-President of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin and Mrs. Lu Alckmin, the Governor of the State of Paraná, Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior, the French Ambassador to Brazil, Emmanuel Lenain, the Mayor of São José dos Pinhais, Nina Singer, SVP of Renault Group and CEO of Renault Brand in Latin America, Luiz Fernando Pedrucci, and the President of Renault do Brasil, Ricardo Gondo, and other authorities.

During the visit to the Ayrton Senna Complex, the Vice-President of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, met with employees and visited the Renault Memorial, a space created by the brand that contains iconic and historical Renault vehicles to celebrate 25 years of production in the country.

“We continue the implementation of the Renault Brand International game plan 2027. After the reveal of Renault Kardian, we are happy to announce a second brand new product in the upper segment, made in Brasil to be exported to all Latin America” says Luiz Fernando Pedrucci, SVP of Renault Group and CEO of Renault Brand in Latin America.

“This new investment at our plant in Brazil results in a total of EUR 850 million since 2021, which is a clear demonstration of our commitment in Brazil”, commented Ricardo Gondo, President of Renault do Brasil.

For this investment cycle, the conditions granted by the State of Paraná and the current collective agreement with the Metalworkers Union of the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba (SMC) representing Renault do Brasil employees, were very important.

The new vehicle will use an engine produced at the Ayrton Senna Complex by Horse, a company dedicated to the development, production and supply of the next generation of hybrid low emissions moto propulsor, as announced last week, with an investment of US$ 20 million.

SOURCE: Renault