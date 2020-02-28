Regarding visit to Beirut by Japanese Deputy Justice Minister

Japan’s Ministry of Justice today announced that State Minister of Justice Hiroyuki Yoshiie will be dispatched to Beirut, Lebanon, to strengthen collaboration between the two nations on legal and judicial matters.

Former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s violation of bail and escape to the Lebanese Republic has brought a partial halt to the ongoing judicial proceedings in Japan surrounding his misconduct. Nissan finds this situation extremely regrettable.

It is Nissan’s hope that Ghosn will return to Japan so that all the facts can be properly established under Japan’s judicial system.

Based on the results of a robust, thorough internal investigation into misconduct by Ghosn and others, Nissan filed a civil lawsuit against Ghosn on February 12, seeking an initial amount of JPY 10 billion ($90 million) to recover a significant part of the monetary damages inflicted on the company. Nissan also reserves the right to take further legal measures against Ghosn and others as appropriate.

SOURCE: Nissan