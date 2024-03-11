Regarding the publication of the verification results of standard conformity of the Road Transport Vehicle Act for Daihatsu Tanto, Subaru Chiffon by MLIT

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. would like to again convey its sincerest apologies for the great inconvenience and concern has caused by the procedural irregularities in certification application to numerous stakeholders

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. would like to again convey its sincerest apologies for the great inconvenience and concern has caused by the procedural irregularities in certification application to numerous stakeholders.

Today, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) announced that it has lifted its instruction to suspend shipments of two models as follows, as it has been confirmed that the vehicles comply with the standards of the Road Transport Vehicle Act based on the results of testing with the certification authorities in attendance and other reasons.

We will work closely with our suppliers and sales companies, and as soon as preparations are ready, we intend to resume production and shipment.

No. Name Brand Classification 1 Tanto Daihatsu Mini Passenger Vehicle 2 Chiffon Subaru

We will continue to take necessary measures as instructed by MLIT, such as performing testing with the certification authorities in attendance. And we will do our best to ensure these models reach our customers as soon as possible, while reaffirming our commitment to prioritizing safety and quality.

SOURCE: Daihatsu